Kuwait – CINET announced the launch of its new corporate strategy for 2026–2028, marking a significant step toward reinforcing its position as an advanced credit bureau offering innovative solutions that support the rapidly evolving credit and financial landscape in the State of Kuwait. The strategy focuses on technological innovation, expanding service offerings, and promoting credit awareness across society.

This follows several achievements that strengthened CINET’s resilience and capabilities. After a thorough review, the company is set for its next phase of growth.

The new strategy outlines CINET’s transformation roadmap over the next three years, aiming to position the company as Kuwait’s leading data hub. This will be achieved through expansion across multiple sectors and the development of an integrated ecosystem of advanced credit solutions that support financial institutions and economic entities in making data-driven decisions based on accurate information and advanced analytics. This comes at a time when credit information is increasingly vital for enhancing financial transparency and supporting economic stability.

In this context, Chairperson Mrs. Alia Bader Al-Humaidhi stated that the launch of the new strategy represents a pivotal milestone in CINET’s journey to strengthen its role in developing Kuwait’s credit ecosystem and supporting economic growth. She said:

"Over the past year, we have achieved significant strategic milestones that have reinforced CINET’s foundation for sustainable growth. This gives us greater clarity and renewed confidence as we enter the next phase of development. Our 2026–2028 strategy reflects our vision to establish CINET as a key driver of the credit ecosystem in Kuwait by developing advanced solutions that empower the financial sector and enable institutions and individuals to make more accurate and transparent financial decisions."

The strategy is built on several key pillars that will guide the company’s initiatives in the coming years. These include enhancing customer experience across various sectors, expanding credit data coverage by integrating new data sources, exploring new growth opportunities, and developing specialized products and services aligned with the needs of different economic sectors. It also emphasizes enriching and diversifying data to support the diversification of credit portfolios.

Al-Humaidhi added that the upcoming phase will place greater emphasis on innovation and the integration of data and technology, building on previous successes:

"The past years marked a transformative phase for CINET, during which we successfully implemented initiatives that reshaped the credit landscape in Kuwait and strengthened our role within the financial ecosystem."

Among the most notable achievements were the inclusion of a dedicated Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) credit portfolio, the integration of returned cheque data into the credit system, expansion of credit information exchange across GCC countries, integration with government entities, and efforts to promote responsible financial behavior through awareness initiatives—cementing CINET’s position as a trusted national source of credit information. These accomplishments concluded a foundational phase that established strong pillars for sustainable growth and paved the way for a more ambitious and impactful future.

The strategy also emphasizes strengthening cybersecurity and data governance frameworks, including alignment with regulatory frameworks issued by the Central Bank of Kuwait, such as the Cybersecurity and Operational Resilience Framework for banks and financial institutions, alongside adopting advanced software solutions for proactive management of operational and technological risks, ensuring compliance with global best practices and standards.

For her part, Chief Executive Officer Mrs. Mai Bader Al-Owaish emphasized that the next phase of growth will focus on enhancing digital capabilities and advancing the data ecosystem. She said:

"The strategy places special emphasis on strengthening technical capabilities through investment in advanced digital systems, data analytics, and cloud technologies, as well as developing expertise in data science and artificial intelligence."

In this context, CINET is developing additional applications for credit scoring, particularly for SMEs and returned cheques, and leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance automation and elevate credit analytics, enabling clients across sectors to access more advanced, future-ready tools.

Al-Owaish added:

"The next phase of CINET's journey represents a qualitative transformation in leveraging data and technology to serve the financial sector, building on the achievements made in developing an integrated digital ecosystem."

These efforts include enhancing digital channels and launching digital credit inquiry and authorization solutions, enabling institutions to deliver services fully through secure digital platforms based on Kuwait’s digital identity infrastructure. These capabilities have supported e-commerce activities and empowered digital banks and BNPL providers to offer fully integrated digital credit services.

This is complemented by expansion in data science, with CINET launching an advanced suite of data solutions that seamlessly integrate credit insights into subscribers’ systems and operations. These solutions enhance the ability to predict credit risk, enabling lenders to proactively manage defaults and make more accurate and efficient decisions. These achievements represent the first phase of CINET’s data roadmap, which the new strategy aims to accelerate through advanced data applications and insights, while maintaining the highest standards of data governance and cybersecurity.

The strategy also includes expanding strategic partnerships and enhancing regional credit information exchange, facilitating cross-border data flows, and broadening access to credit information. This supports greater integration among regional credit networks and opens new avenues for future collaboration.

In addition, CINET aims to strengthen its social role by launching initiatives to raise credit awareness and financial literacy among individuals and institutions, emphasizing that improving credit awareness is essential to building a more sustainable financial ecosystem.

In conclusion, the Chairperson stated:

"The launch of CINET's new strategy reflects a set of core institutional values that define its operations, highlighting its pivotal role within the regional financial ecosystem and reaffirming its ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainable growth."

About CINET

Kuwait Credit Information Network Company (CINET) seeks to provide inquiry services, credit score, and credit information in an innovative manner and with the highest levels of professionalism and trustworthiness. The company contributes to strengthening the credit system, improving the credit culture, and raising the degree of trust among clients in the credit community.

The activities of the Kuwait Credit Information Network Company are subject to the supervision and oversight of the Central Bank of Kuwait.

Law No. 9 of 2019 regulates the exchange of credit information.

Executive regulations of Law No. 9 of 2019.

For more information:

Kuwait Credit Information Network Company (CINET)

Al Mirqab - Othman Bin Affan Street - Assima Tower - Floor: 35

Website: www.cinet.com.kw