Muscat: Committed to empowering the next generation of leaders and change-makers, National Finance, the leading finance company in the Sultanate of Oman, proudly sponsored the SQU League, a thrilling competition showcasing the accounting acumen of Sultan Qaboos University students. Twenty participating teams contended to master a series of challenging accounting tasks and questions. The event culminated in a closing ceremony celebrating the students' remarkable skills and talent. During the ceremony, the winning teams were honoured in the presence of a number of students and faculty members at the College of Economics and Political Science at Sultan Qaboos University.

National Finance’s support for student-driven initiatives underscores the company’s keen understanding of the importance of nurturing the next generation of finance professionals. By sponsoring events like the SQU Accounting League, the company aims to provide students with vital platforms to showcase their talents, refine their skills, and pave the way for successful careers.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Tariq bin Suleiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, said, “The future of our beloved country lies in the hands of our exceptionally talented youth. We believe that with the right kind of support, encouragement and by providing them with opportunities to thrive, grow and learn, we are investing in their potential, ensuring a promising future for our communities.”

He added, “The SQU Accounting League offered aspiring finance professionals an invaluable opportunity to sharpen their skills, engage in problem-solving, and foster team spirit – essential qualities for a well-rounded career. We wish all participating students the very best.”

By aligning with esteemed educational events and student projects, National Finance endeavours to fulfil its commitment to responsible community engagement, in line with its ‘Imtidad’ social responsibility efforts. Through such collaborations, the company reinforces its dedication to supporting initiatives that promote excellence and innovation in finance education. Furthermore, these opportunities facilitate meaningful connections with students, faculty members, and industry professionals, nurturing dynamic learning environments.

National Finance's sponsorship of the SQU Accounting League highlights the importance of education and professional development. The company takes pride in supporting initiatives that empower students to excel in their academic pursuits and prepare for successful careers in their chosen fields.