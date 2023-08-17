National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) announced the launch of its annual Management Training Programme, welcoming 19 new participants for the 12th edition.

The programme reaffirms the bank’s Emiratisation goals and commitment to supporting the career aspirations of the nation’s youth, providing a unique opportunity for graduates to develop their banking skills and prepare for leadership roles within the bank.

As part of the year-long programme – which kicked off at the beginning of August – Emirati graduates will be given direct exposure to all aspects of the bank, supporting their longer-term development and career aspirations. Trainees will benefit from high impact learning through a combination of practical and academic training courses, job rotation and mentoring, providing a well-rounded introduction to working in the banking sector.

Hanadi Al Hosani, Sr. Manager Emiratization at National Bank of Fujairah, said: “We are committed to supporting the development of the nation’s youth and equipping them with the necessary skills to thrive within the bank. Our Management Training Programme has been very successful over the years, welcoming new talent into the banking sector and supporting the diversification and growth of the UAE’s economy. We look forward to working closely with our new trainees and empowering them with new opportunities to fulfil their career ambitions.”

The Management Training Programme is just one of the training and development programmes offered by NBF to develop and motivate the bank’s future leaders. It remains committed to investing in talent, helping trainees realise their full potential and supporting the national Emiratisation strategy through regular initiatives. Examples include the NBF Technology Academy, a unique opportunity for Emirati technology graduates, along with the Career Advancement Program and Emirati Leadership Program, specifically designed for UAE National employees to enhance their leadership skills and obtain the appropriate level of training and mentoring to ensure fast tracked career development paths.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 (of which 1 is an electronic banking service unit) across the UAE.

