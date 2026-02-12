The bond is listed on both Nasdaq Dubai and Frankfurt Stock Exchange, providing access to international investors.

Dubai, UAE – Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the secondary listing of a USD 150 million bond issued by United Terra Enterprises PLC, an energy company with a diversified portfolio of conventional and renewable energy projects, marking the issuer’s first listing on the exchange.

The senior unsecured notes mature on 10 September 2030 and carry an interest rate of 11.5% per annum, payable semi-annually. The bonds are assigned ISIN USH8969NAA12 and are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Dubai, with settlement through international clearing systems including Euroclear, Clearstream Banking and The Depository Trust Company (DTC).

To commemorate the listing, Peter Krempin, CEO of United Terra rang the market-opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai, in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), and senior representatives from both organisations.

Peter Krempin, CEO of United Terra, said: “The listing of the Bonds on Nasdaq Dubai represents a significant milestone for the Company. As a secondary listing, alongside Frankfurt, it enhances the visibility of the United Terra Enterprises and its listings across two leading global financial centres, further strengthening our international market presence.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and DFM, said: “United Terra Enterprises PLC’s debut listing underscores the sustained appetite among international issuers for Nasdaq Dubai’s debt capital markets. Our platform continues to support a diverse range of fixed income instruments, offering issuers efficient access to deep regional and global investor pools, supported by a robust regulatory framework and international settlement standards.”

With this listing, the total outstanding value of debt securities listed on Nasdaq Dubai now exceeds 146.9 billion, underscoring the exchange’s continued growth as a leading international hub for fixed income listings.

About United Terra Enterprises:

United Terra Enterprises PLC, established under the laws of the Principality of Liechtenstein on August 2, 2022, is registered with the Commercial Register under registration number FL-0002.689.035-2. The company is a diversified energy enterprise with direct investments in subsidiaries involved in oil production and the development of alternative energy sources in Albania. Additionally, United Terra is actively expanding its portfolio to include solar and wave power projects in Ghana.

About Nasdaq Dubai:

Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange serving the region between Western Europe and East Asia. It welcomes regional as well as global issuers that seek regional and international investment. The exchange currently lists shares, derivatives, Sukuk (Islamic bonds), conventional bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS). The majority shareholder of Nasdaq Dubai is Dubai Financial Market with a two-thirds stake. Borse Dubai owns one third of the shares. The regulator of Nasdaq Dubai is the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

