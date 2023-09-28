Monaco – For the first time, Dubai-based master developer, Nakheel will partner with respected yacht brokerage, Edmiston, at the Monaco Yacht Show. This partnership will introduce Nakheel’s waterfront developments to new audiences, as well as showcase Nakheel’s position as a global pioneer of elevated living experiences.

Nakheel will present its latest developments at the show; the ultra-luxury Como Residences on Palm Jumeirah, a 76-storey residential tower with wrap around balconies, and 180° to 360° views of Dubai and the Arabian Sea.

Nakheel will also present the newly released Beach and Coral villas on Palm Jebel Ali. The new masterplan for Palm Jebel Ali was recently revealed, which will become the feature destination of Dubai’s rapidly developing southern urban centre. Palm Jebel Ali is comprised of seven islands and 16 fronds, adding a total of 91 kilometres to Dubai’s beachfront and it will have the longest coastline of any destination in Dubai.

Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s diverse portfolio extends to five-star luxury hotels such as The St. Regis Dubai, as well as some of Dubai’s most popular shopping malls, including Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah.

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com)

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents, and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas, and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness as its core objective, NCM’s three pillars are: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology, and international best practices. Nakheel Community Management is responsible for approximately 700,000 residents across 18 master communities and 50,000 units.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel’s expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five-star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts, and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, and Veneto.

About Edmiston

Edmiston is one of the world’s most successful and respected yacht brokerage companies. Its’ iconic red brand is instantly recognisable, and with offices in London, Monaco, New York, Miami, Newport and Mexico City, Edmiston is a company synonymous with revolutionising yacht marketing. The company has been involved in some of the most important yacht sales, charter and new construction transactions of the last 20 years; and continues to inject innovation and energy into every one of its activities. Founded by Chairman Nicholas Edmiston in 1996, the company is today headed by Jamie Edmiston who has been Chief Executive since 2014. www.edmiston.com

About Jamie Edmiston

One of the most recognisable faces in the yacht business, Jamie joined his father’s business in 2001 following an early career in strategic brand development. The architect of the distinctive Edmiston identity he worked initially in London. He then moved to the United States to establish the Edmiston name before returning to Europe. In 2011 Jamie had a brief hiatus from yachting, leading the successful takeover and revival of the British luxury brand LINLEY. He returned to Edmiston as Chief Executive in the Autumn of 2014. Well known as an innovator and visionary, he is also one of the most proactive and successful deal makers in the industry, being responsible for putting together some of the largest and most complex deals of this decade. In 2022 Jamie lead the way in pursuit of net zero and decarbonisation in the yacht sector with a ‘first of its kind’ collaboration with British climate tech business, Levidian Nanosystems, whose patented technology cracks methane into hydrogen and carbon, locking the carbon into high-quality green graphene.