Dubai: Nakheel, the world-leading real estate and waterfront master developer, today announced its partnership with Dubai Police to sponsor the Dubai Police Rowing Team and Dubai Police Olympics Rowing Team. The announcement was formalised at a signing ceremony by Brigadier Ahmed Yousef Al Mansoori, Acting Director of the General Department of Community Happiness from Dubai Police and Issam Galadari, Member of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of Nakheel, in the presence of Lt. Colonel Abdul Basit Ali, Director of the Sports Affairs Department in the General Department of Community Happiness, from Dubai Police and Naaman Atallah Group Chief Executive Officer from Nakheel.

This long-term partnership aims to empower and support the Dubai Police Rowing Teams, promoting athletic excellence and a healthy lifestyle. Nakheel is committed to building happiness and prosperity for citizens, residents, and visitors by promoting health, fitness, and wellbeing.

Issam Galadari, Member of the Board of Directors and Managing Director, Nakheel, said: “Nakheel is proud to sponsor the Dubai Police Rowing Teams. As the leading waterfront developer in Dubai, it is a natural fit for two partners who excel on water to come together. The dedication demonstrated by the Dubai Police Rowing Teams serve as an inspiration to all aspiring athletes. We look forward to a thriving partnership with Dubai Police in supporting their goal to promote this heritage sport which has a strong legacy and is deeply rooted in UAE’s culture.”

Brigadier Ahmed Yousef Al Mansoori, Acting Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, said: “We are excited to partner with Nakheel as sponsor of our rowing teams. Nakheel and the Dubai Police are both instantly recognisable as part of the fabric of Dubai and are a natural pairing to work together to grow the sport of rowing. With Nakheel’s support, we will continue to develop world-class rowing teams and ultimately contribute towards strengthening the UAE’s sports sector.”

Lt. Colonel Abdul Basit Ali, Director of the Sports Affairs Department in the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police emphasised that the connection between Dubai Police and marine sports is deeply rooted in Dubai Police’s institutional identity derived from the ‘sailing ship’. He considered this heritage to be a source of inspiration for all athletes in Dubai Police, especially rowers in both traditional and modern categories. He considered the partnership with Nakheel as a step forward towards enhancing marine sports in the UAE and empowering youth to compete in various Olympic sports with a global partner that has a prestigious reputation in promoting the concept of quality of life. The Dubai Police Rowing team is continuing its preparations to compete in local championships, particularly the Al Maktoum Cup Traditional Rowing Race, with experienced and skilled athletes, alongside a team of students from the Police Academy who will take part in the modern rowing tournaments.

The delegation in attendance at the signing ceremony also included Lieutenant Shaikha Buasaiba, from Dubai Police and Rasha Hasan, Chief Commercial Officer; Mohammed Rashed, Chief Projects Officer; Abed Bibi, Chief Marketing Officer; Khalid Murshid Al Shehi, Chief Procurements and Contracts Officer; Ahmad Alghafli, Head of Security; and Ali Al Shaiba, Director of Waterways, Safety & Security from Nakheel.

Also present were two of the players, Sultan Essa Hamza and Essa Awad Mubarak, as well as their Team Administrator, Faisal Abdullah Shafeeh, and Team Coach Saied Ali.

As a pioneer in waterfront projects and a promoter of community wellbeing, Nakheel is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for people in Dubai. Sports facilities have been integral to Nakheel’s master plans and developments to provide a healthy, balanced, and holistic lifestyle for its citizens, residents and visitors.

Nakheel continues to support, sponsor and host prestigious international sporting events such as the recent UAE Tour 2023, the Dubai World Cup, the Roy Nasr Triathlon and UAE Cycling Federation’s Dubai Islands Open Challenge race that took place earlier this year. Recently, Nakheel announced sponsorship of The Dubai Diggers, one of the most successful dragon boat racing teams in the world promoting athletic excellence and a healthy lifestyle.

