Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing bonds, Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 258%.

Subscriptions worth BD 67.139 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 2nd May 2024 and matures on 31st October 2024, is 5.90% equivalent to the previous issue on 4th April 2024.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.225 (BH000199P388) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.