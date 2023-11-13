Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a strategic move to bolster its position in the beauty industry, Omorfia Group, the beauty anchor of Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company Multiply Group, has announced the acquisition of 100% of The Juice Spa and Salon. This acquisition is a testament to Omorfia Group’s strategic vision of growth through bolt-on investments, further solidifying its foothold in the UAE’s beauty sector.

Founded in 2005, The Juice Spa and Salon have carved a niche for itself by offering luxury beauty experiences for the mid-market segment. With a presence of 10 locations across the UAE and a dedicated team of 172 employees, the brand is projected to generate a revenue of AED 29 million post-acquisition.

The acquisition is a pivotal step for Omorfia Group in its mission to consolidate its local market share and broaden its geographical footprint. A key aspect of this partnership ensures that each brand under the acquisition umbrella will maintain its individual brand identity.

Faris Al Dhaheri, CEO and Managing Director of Omorfia Group said: “The integration of The Juice Spa and Salon into our portfolio is a strategic milestone. It not only amplifies our growth trajectory but also underscores our commitment to becoming a dominant player in the Middle East’s beauty industry. With this acquisition, Omorfia’s portfolio now made up of 6 distinguished brands, collectively marking our presence in 82 locations across the region.”

The acquisition comprises multiple legal entities, namely The Juice Beauty Salon, Juice Spa Salon, Juice Lounge Spa And Beauty Center, Jamm Salon Supplies, Atelier Hommage Mens Salon L.L.C, and Acumen Int. Limited (Hommage).

Omorfia Group, recognized for its flagship brands Tips and Toes, Bedashing, Jazz Lounge Spa, and Fisio consistently prioritizes quality and innovation. The alignment of The Juice Spa and Salon with Omorfia’s ethos is evident, with both entities championing premium consumer experiences. The capital from this acquisition is earmarked for strategic initiatives, including potential business expansion, product and service diversification, and scaling operations.

About Multiply Group PJSC

With its trademark growth mindset, Multiply Group PJSC is an Abu Dhabi-based holding company that invests in transformative cash-generating businesses it understands.

Multiply Group will continue to deploy capital across its two distinct arms, both of which follow a disciplined approach to investing and ensure consistent, sustainable value creation for our shareholders in the short-medium and long-term:

Multiply, the investments and operations in long-term strategic verticals, currently Mobility, Energy & Utilities, Media & Communications, Wellness & Beauty, and Fashion & Living. Anchor investments provide long term recurring income, through which bolt-on acquisitions are made.

Multiply+, a flexible, sector-agnostic and opportunistic investment arm.

For more information, visit www.multiply.ae

About Omorfia Group

Omorfia Group, the beauty anchor of the Abu Dhabi-based investment firm Multiply Group, is a leading beauty sector provider shaping the GCC markets. It comprises of personal care and beauty companies, namely Tips & Toes, Bedashing Holding Company, Jazz Lounge Spa, Fisio, and Creative Beauty Source. The group consolidates consumer-centric businesses that are high-growth, recession proof and with high purchasing power. Its strength shows in the ability to seize opportunities and reinvent the customer experience. With its six innovative concepts, and a growing family of 2500 team members, Omorfia Group has established an unparalleled presence in the region.

About Juice Spa & Salon

Established in 2005, Juice Spa & Salon set out with a vision to redefine and elevate the beauty experience in the UAE. Today, it stands as one of the leading names in the beauty sector, testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence. At its core, Juice aims to empower its customers, offering them the most premium beauty brands from around the world. Over the past two decades, the company has witnessed exponential growth, all while keeping the art of hairdressing and beauty services vibrant and innovative. With a dedicated team of over 170 professionals across 10 prime locations across Dubai, Juice Spa & Salon is committed to delivering an unmatched customer experience to a diverse clientele that includes Europeans, Asians, and Middle Eastern women.