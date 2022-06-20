Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC) and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi enter a partnership agreement to deliver UAE-based ophthalmology services for diabetes and endocrinology patients

Abu Dhabi – UAE: Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), part of the Mubadala Health network, has recently entered a partnership agreement with Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, to provide ophthalmology services for ICLDC patients in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, also a Mubadala Health Partner, is a result of a partnership with Moorfields London, a leader in ophthalmology services in the United Kingdom.

In a move that brings two internationally renowned healthcare brands from the United Kingdom’s National Health Services (NHS) together to collaborate under one roof, patients will now have access to ophthalmic services delivered by Moorfields physicians at the ICLDC Khaleej Al Arabi branch, in Abu Dhabi. This is in line with both entities’ aim to offer patients access to world-class healthcare services closer to home.

Dr. Nicholas Richards, executive director at ICLDC, said: “ICLDC was built on the foundation of our long-standing partnership with the NHS, as our leadership recognised from the beginning the importance that international partnerships play in the success of advancing medical expertise within the UAE. Today, we are proud to join hands with another Mubadala Health partner, as it is through sharing synergies, knowledge, and skills around diabetes that we are able to offer a multidisciplinary holistic approach to our patients.”

Eye disease is one of the most common conditions dealt with by people who suffer from diabetes. Diabetic retinopathy can significantly impact the lives of patients, as it affects blood vessels in the retina, and may lead to vision loss and blindness if it goes untreated. Patients with diabetes are advised to receive regular examinations to maintain their eye health. Through this partnership, they will have access to a vast range of ophthalmology treatments and surgical interventions, including those for retinal or corneal conditions, strabismus, laser and refractive procedures, glaucoma, cataract, genetic eye diseases, oculoplastics, visual electrophysiology, and support for artificial eye needs.

Dr. Esmaeil Mohammad Arbabi, medical lead and consultant ophthalmologist at Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, commented: “We are proud to be part of the Mubadala Health network, as it opens the door to additional partnerships that will enable us to deliver more holistic care to a wider community of patients. We look forward to delivering these patient-centric solutions in collaboration with ICLDC, and helping educate patients with diabetes on how to maintain healthy vision.”

The services have already begun operations within the ICLDC Khaleej Al Arabi branch, available by appointment to patients within the centre’s usual working hours.

-Ends-

About Imperial College London Diabetes Centre

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), a Mubadala Health partner, is a state-of-the-art outpatient facility that specialises in diabetes treatment, research, training and public health awareness. In just over a decade, the Centre has gained international renown for its holistic approach to the treatment of diabetes and related complications that enables patients to receive the full spectrum of care they need in one place.

With more than 80 diabetes professionals and endocrinologists under one roof, ICLDC offers best-in-class medical attention from first diagnosis to disease management across 11 specialist practice areas including adult and paediatric endocrinology, treatment of metabolic and electrolyte disorders, pre- and post-bariatric surgery care, heart disease prevention, nutritional advice, diabetes education services, ophthalmology, nephrology and podiatry.

ICLDC was established in 2006 in Abu Dhabi by Mubadala in partnership with the UK’s Imperial College London to address the growing demand for diabetes care in the UAE. The centre now operates three branches across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, touching the lives of more than one million people through patient-centric programmes and public health initiatives. In 2007, ICLDC launched Diabetes. Knowledge.Action, now the longest running public health awareness campaign in the country. The initiative promotes an active lifestyle through an ongoing calendar of events for the whole community – Major activations include an annual walkathon that coincides with the World Diabetes Day in November.

ICLDC holds the Joint Commission International (JCI) Clinical Care Program Certification in Outpatient Diabetes Management and JCI Accreditation for Ambulatory Care.

For more information, please visit www.icldc.ae

About Moorfields Eye Hospital Centre, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Moorfields Eye Hospital Centre officially opened in 2016 at Abu Dhabi Marina Village and is the first Moorfields medical facility to be opened with a partner and the second in the UAE, following the opening of Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai in 2007.

Moorfields Eye Hospital Centre in Abu Dhabi is a partnership between Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and United Eastern Medical Services (UEMedical), a Healthcare Development & Investment Company in Abu Dhabi. Moorfields Eye Hospital in London was founded over 200 years ago and is the oldest and one of the largest centres for ophthalmic treatment, teaching and research in the world.

Moorfields Eye Hospital Centre in Abu Dhabi provides a comprehensive range of specialist ophthalmological services, including surgical and non-surgical treatments for common and complex eye conditions in children and adults, including strabismus, glaucoma, retina (medical and surgical), oculoplastics (including cosmetic surgery around the eye), corneal and refractive (vision corrective surgery). All treatments are carried out on a day case basis. A team of highly experienced and qualified consultant ophthalmologists, many of whom trained and practiced at Moorfields in London, is based permanently in the UAE to provide treatment and follow up to patients, supported by medical staff and customer services team, with advanced equipment and technology for the diagnosis and treatment of the most complex eye conditions.

About Mubadala Health

Mubadala Health is the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 2021, Mubadala Health operates, manages, and develops a portfolio of healthcare assets including: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC), Danat Al Emarat, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, HealthPlus Family Clinics, HealthPlus Fertility, HealthPlus Women’s Health Center, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, and a stake in Al Meswak Dental Clinics Group. With a vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, Mubadala Health sets a new benchmark for the UAE and regional healthcare industry through its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class caregivers who strive to put patients first across its continuum of care. Innovation, research, and education are the foundational pillars of Mubadala Health, supporting the further development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the region.

Mubadala Health is on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn with the handle: @mubadalahealth.

For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact:

Maroun Farah

Email: mfarah@webershandwick.com