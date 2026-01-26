Abu Dhabi, UAE: Mubadala Bio, a life sciences company committed to advancing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond, announced that its subsidiary, Bioventure Healthcare, has launched dydrogesterone, an in-demand hormone therapy. With this launch, the organization expands its women’s health portfolio, one of its core therapy areas.

Dydrogesterone is a synthetic form of progesterone and is used to support hormone balance in women. It is also commonly prescribed to help manage certain fertility-related conditions and menstrual disorders.

Fertility and reproductive health have become areas of growing focus, reflecting broader demographic and societal trends and reinforcing the importance of access to well-established, trusted therapies.

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform and Chairman of Mubadala Bio, said: “This milestone reflects Mubadala’s long-term commitment to building a national life sciences champion. Producing highly needed medical therapies locally strengthens the UAE’s pharmaceutical capabilities while supporting national health priorities.”

Dr. Essam Mohamed, CEO of Mubadala Bio, said: “At Mubadala Bio, we are supporting the life sciences ecosystem in the UAE by enhancing drug security and expanding access to highly demanded treatments. The local production of this medication aligns with our mission to provide better health, closer for all.”

Hamad Husein Al Marzooqi, Deputy CEO of Mubadala Bio, commented: “Women’s health is one of our main priorities and is central to the wellbeing of our society. By bringing the production of this essential treatment closer to home, we are improving access to key medications for women across the UAE.”

The local production of dydrogesterone therefore represents not only an important milestone, but a timely contribution to supporting women’s health across the country.

About Mubadala Bio

Mubadala Bio is a life sciences company dedicated to pursuing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond. As a catalyst for progress and innovation, we are accelerating the growth of the life sciences ecosystem by enhancing drug security and expanding access to affordable, essential treatments.

Operating through two core verticals, Integrated Biopharma and Pharma Logistics, we are advancing local pharmaceutical manufacturing while ensuring timely access to critical and lifesaving medications. With a growing footprint across the UAE, Asia, Africa, and Europe, we are driving impact both locally and globally.

Our portfolio focuses on key therapy areas that address some of the world’s most pressing health needs, supporting the full continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment, ongoing support, and complementary medicine. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, we are fostering innovation, cultivating local talent, and helping build a knowledge-based economy – delivering better health, closer for all.

Learn more at www.mubadalabio.ae

