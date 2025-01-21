Doha, Qatar – Msheireb Properties and UBS have jointly celebrated the contract signing for UBS’s new office in Msheireb Downtown Doha, one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts in Qatar. The future location will house UBS’s wealth management business in Qatar, featuring a dedicated client area.

Tarek Eido, CEO and Country Head of UBS Qatar, said: “The new office space in Doha is a testament to our business' strength and our ambition to further grow in the region. Having brought together our combined teams in 2024, we are now setting the tone to move forward as one team, to provide our clients with the full range of our One Bank offering.”

Msheireb Properties CEO Eng. Ali Mohammed Al Kuwari said: “We are delighted to host UBS in Msheireb Downtown Doha, further solidifying the district as a leading destination for global businesses. With its smart technology, sustainability features, and strategic location in the heart of Doha, Msheireb Downtown Doha provides an unmatched environment for companies to grow and thrive. We look forward to supporting UBS in its next phase of growth in Qatar.”

UBS will be occupying a full floor in the Doha Design District 1, with the move expected to take place in the latter part of 2025. The building is located at the prominent junction of Al Khail Street and Abdulla Bin Thani street in Msheireb Downtown Doha. UBS will maintain its current office space in Burj Alfardan, Lusail City.

Msheireb Downtown Doha has become a sought-after destination for business tenants, offering premier office spaces, cutting-edge infrastructure, world-class sustainability certifications, and a vibrant urban ecosystem that includes retail and cultural attractions. Designed to cultivate collaboration, the district brings together like-minded businesses and organizations in a dynamic and innovative environment.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development and Qatar’s leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatar’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar’s environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

It is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed- use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 6.2 trillion dollars of invested assets as per third quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).