Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Downtown Doha continues to redefine family entertainment through an exciting new partnership with Ground Control Entertainment, bringing exclusive world-class attractions to Qatar for the first time. This collaboration introduces three groundbreaking experiences under licence from leading global brands Ground Control, and Hasbro, at Msheireb Galleria, enhancing the downtown's position as a premier destination for social engagement, interaction and entertainment.

Commenting on this distinguished step in the region's entertainment landscape, Eng. Ali Mohammed Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, said: "The exclusive opening of Ground Control, NERF Action Xperience and PLAY-DOH Fun Factory creates a new family space of entertainment experiences for visitors to Msheireb Downtown Doha, bringing together shopping, dining and entertainment in a diverse cultural environment that is easily accessible through multiple sustainable means. This initiative is part of our efforts to develop leading tourism and leisure experiences, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on community engagement across all demographics in our innovative city."

For his part, Mr. Mohamed Attia, CEO of Ground Control Entertainment, expressed his delight with this partnership, saying: "With the increasing demand for interactive entertainment experiences in the region, we are pleased to introduce these innovative spaces in Msheireb Downtown Doha, which will enhance the city's position as a leading destination for entertainment and social engagement locally and regionally."

In this context, this new entertainment destination, scheduled to open in late 2025, represents a turning point in the family entertainment landscape, offering visitors integrated experiences filled with creativity, fun and excitement, suitable for all age groups, and enhancing the city's position as a global destination in the leisure and entertainment sector.

Ground Control: Where Past Meets Present in a Fun and Innovative Gaming Experience

The new Ground Control entertainment centre occupies an area of 2,300 square metres in Msheireb Galleria, as an interactive entertainment space that combines classic games with the latest interactive technologies. The centre includes an advanced ten-lane bowling alley equipped with digital technologies, alongside innovative arcade games, high-speed racing simulators, modern table games and advanced billiards. Visitors will also find various classic games such as air hockey and table football, alongside new and enjoyable experiences like jet pong and digital darting. The centre also provides a dedicated area for parties, making it an ideal destination for family celebrations, social gatherings, or corporate team-building events.

PLAY-DOH Fun Factory: A World of Limitless Creativity

PLAY-DOH Fun Factory is a comprehensive innovative experience designed to stimulate imagination, beginning with a colourful wall of PLAY-DOH constructions and unique interactive surfaces that allow visitors to transform simple materials into magnificent artistic works. The corners of this entertainment world are specially designed to bring imagination and creativity to life, providing an exceptional space for learning, entertainment and acquiring new experiences.

NERF Action Xperience: Endless Adventures

NERF Action Xperience offers thrill and excitement seekers an experience full of activity in a distinguished arena for confrontational games. This unique destination targets the youth demographic in a fun environment, equipped with digital scoreboards, adding a competitive character to their adventures. The arena provides an atmosphere full of movement and challenge, expressing its famous and distinctive slogan: "It's NERF or Nothin'!"

Commenting on the launch of this unique experience in the heart of the Qatari capital, Mr. Matt Proulx, Vice President of Global Experiences, Partnerships and Music at Hasbro, said: "At Hasbro, we continuously strive to develop innovative experiences in collaboration with distinguished global partners, aiming to enhance our brand in entirely new ways. By introducing NERF Action Xperience and PLAY-DOH Fun Factory to the vibrant community in Doha, we confidently look forward to the impact these experiences will have in unleashing imagination and adding more competitive and fun atmospheres among visitors of different age groups."

It is worth noting that Msheireb Downtown Doha continues to strengthen its position as a leading entertainment destination in Qatar through these new experiences that combine play, creativity and adventure, giving community members happy and inspiring moments in an interactive place equipped with the latest technologies used in the world of entertainment and fun games.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development and Qatar's leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatar’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

It is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is one of the world's leading companies in games and entertainment products, seeking to "spread joy and enhance community spirit" through the power of play. The company has more than 164 years of experience and provides innovative play experiences reaching over 500 million children, families and fans worldwide, through traditional and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, interactive entertainment, films, television, and more.

Through its brand-priority approach, Hasbro invests in a wide range of creative assets, both classic and modern, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, PEPPA PIG, alongside many other distinguished partner brands. With its portfolio of thousands of famous brands and a wide network of partnerships and affiliated studios, Hasbro brings its fans together wherever they are, whether at the table or on screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has received numerous awards in recognition of its commitment to corporate responsibility, having been ranked among the top 100 citizen companies by 3BL Media, recognised as a 2025 industry leader by JUST Capital, and as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States according to Civic 50, in addition to being selected among the most influential brands by Fast Company.

For more information, please visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or follow @Hasbro on LinkedIn.