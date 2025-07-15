Dubai, UAE – The British University in Dubai (BUiD) organised the 9th Doctoral Research Conference (BDRC 2025), continuing its commitment to supporting doctoral research and fostering collaboration across disciplines.

The BUiD Doctoral Research Conference 2025 was held in a hybrid format, welcoming participation from both in-person and virtual attendees. Open to BUiD students and those from partner universities, the conference provided an opportunity for doctoral students to present and publish their work, engage in scholarly dialogue, and receive feedback from academic peers and professionals.

Prof Khalid Al Marri, Dean of Research commented, “The Doctoral Research Conference is more than just a platform for academic exchange—it’s a celebration of innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and the future of research. At BUiD, we are proud to support emerging scholars who are shaping knowledge and practice across diverse fields.”

The Conference included several tracks such as Education, Business, Management & Law, Engineering, and IT. Featuring research in Artificial Intelligence, Civil and Electrical Engineering, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, Big Data, Robotics, Smart Infrastructure, Water & Sustainability, and more.

The BDRC 2025 emphasised interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation, providing a platform to explore the latest research trends, practical challenges, and breakthrough solutions across sectors. Participants gained valuable insights from keynote speeches, academic talks, and opportunities to connect with fellow researchers and professionals.

The Conference reinforces BUiD’s commitment to fostering a dynamic research culture that both contributes to academic advancement and tackles regional and global challenges.

The British University in Dubai

The British University in Dubai (BUiD) was established as a not-for-profit entity by law number 5 in 2003 by His Highness the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai.

The University grew out of collaborations between British and Dubai academic, government and commercial organisations to make a unique contribution to the UAE and the wider region. The founders of the University are the Al Maktoum Foundation, Dubai Development and Investment Authority (now Dubai Holding), Rolls-Royce, the British Business Group of Dubai and the Northern Emirates (now British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD)and Emirates NBD.

The University is governed by a Council formed every three years by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the chancellorship of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The academic support that BUiD enjoys from its alliance with Russell Group universities in the UK has contributed to its success. These universities include the University of Edinburgh, the University of Glasgow, and the University of Manchester - all in the world’s top 100.

BUiD is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education and our qualifications are also recognised internationally by UK ENIC. BUiD has achieved global quality accreditation through the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA). Our internal quality assurance includes processes that ensure our programmes and students’ achievements are of standards on a par with those of our UK university partners.

BUiD offers full- and part-time research-based Doctorate and PhD programmes, Masters and MBA programmes, and Postgraduate Diplomas, in the fields of education, business, law, engineering, finance, construction, computer Science, AI, cybersecurity and IT.

BUiD also offers undergraduate programmes in the fields of computer science, AI, cybersecurity, engineering, finance, business, and law.

BUiD works in collaboration with leading organisations and institutions including its major contributing partner the Knowledge Fund Establishment, Atkins, the UAE Ministry of Education, and government and associated bodies across the UAE’s public and private sectors.