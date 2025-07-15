Jeddah Airports Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Changi Airport Group, Monday July 14, in the presence of His Excellency Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), as part of his official visit to Singapore.

The MoU was signed by Eng. Mazen Johar, Chief Executive Officer of Jeddah Airports Company, and Mr. Yam Kum Weng, Chief Executive Officer of Changi Airport Group. The two parties aim to enhance collaboration across key areas such as passenger experience, operational efficiency, safety and security, air connectivity, and the use of airport technology and automation.

The MoU also includes plans to explore future programs, fostering closer ties and expertise transfer between the two organizations. While the MoU sets a framework for collaboration, it does not impose binding obligations on either party.

This initiative reflects Jeddah Airports Company’s commitment to elevating King Abdulaziz International Airport’s global standing as a regional and international hub and supports the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s aviation strategy under Vision 2030.