Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, and Mastercard have launched a Summer Spend Campaign offering QIB Mastercard Credit and Debit Cardholders the chance to win a share of 10 million Absher rewards points when using their cards internationally over the summer.

During the 3-month campaign, ending on October 14, 2025, 60 winners will receive 100,000 Absher reward points each, while 4 grand prize winners will receive 1 Million Absher points each at the end of the campaign. A total of 64 winners will be selected randomly in monthly draws, in the presence of official representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and QIB.

To qualify for the monthly draws, cardholders must spend a total of QAR 1,000 internationally in a month during the campaign period using a QIB Mastercard Credit or Debit Card, and doubling this amount doubles customers’ chances to win. For the grand prize draw, customers must spend a total of QAR 15,000 internationally during the campaign period to receive one entry, with an additional entry earned for each additional QAR 15,000 spent.

The campaign rewards cardholders for their international spending on QIB Mastercard Debit and Credit Cards throughout the summer travel season, with flexible redemption options available through the Absher rewards program.

QIB’s Absher rewards program allows customers to earn points across various banking activities, notably by using their Debit and Credit Cards. Customers can then redeem Absher points for flight tickets, hotel stays, online shopping, and e-vouchers at various partners including supermarkets, cinemas, gift shops as well as food and transport apps. Absher points can also be used to settle bills with Ooredoo, Vodafone and Kahramaa, while they can also be converted to airline loyalty programs including Qatar Airways Avios.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “This summer, we are pleased to reward our Mastercard cardholders for their international spending with the chance to win extra points. The Summer Spend Campaign reflects our continued focus on enhancing customer experience and reinforcing QIB’s position as a leader in customer-centric banking.”

Erdem Çakar, Country Manager, Qatar and Kuwait, Mastercard, said: “Mastercard is delighted to continue our longstanding collaboration with QIB via this latest campaign. We are rewarding cardholders for their loyalty while empowering them with secure, seamless payment solutions on which they can rely as they travel over the summer.”

Customers can apply for QIB Credit Cards instantly through the QIB Mobile App.