Dammam, KSA – Western Auto, a pioneer in automotive solutions in Saudi Arabia under the Al Ghurair Mobility sector, has officially delivered the 1000th Ashok Leyland bus to operators in NEOM.

This milestone contributes to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 objectives. The recent ceremony in Dammam brought together senior representatives from Western Auto and operators in NEOM to celebrate the achievement, highlighting a longstanding partnership built on performance, scale, and service excellence.

This significant achievement in delivery is part of a larger commitment by Western Auto to power large-scale infrastructure developments across the country, with NEOM at the forefront. Ashok Leyland buses have been widely adopted and proven across NEOM projects, reinforcing Western Auto’s position as a trusted logistics partner for manpower transportation in the region.

“We are proud to have delivered 1,000 Ashok Leyland buses for various projects in NEOM,” said Khalid Yousef, Executive Vice President of Western Auto. “We’re confident in growing our market share and meeting operators’ needs, with a strong focus on delivering exceptional sales and after-sales service.”

Western Auto remains committed to supporting NEOM and other giga-projects across Saudi Arabia by delivering efficient, scalable, and reliable mobility solutions, backed by strong service and regional expertise.

With a strong B2B focus, Western Auto plays a pivotal role in distributing and servicing commercial vehicles across Saudi Arabia. Its portfolio includes leading brands such as Ashok Leyland, CMC, FAW Trucks, and YouCan Trailers. Complemented by a robust after-sales service, the company ensures optimal uptime and operational reliability for its fleet customers across the country.

About Western Auto KSA

Western Auto was established in 2000 in Saudi Arabia, delivering products and services to a diverse range of industries and commercial businesses across different sectors. Western Auto operates five Service Centres & Showrooms and is renowned for its exceptional after-sales services for all the reputed brands it represents in Saudi Arabia. Western Auto has expert technicians and a team of associates with one ultimate goal of giving satisfaction to all its customers.

For more information, please visit: westernautoksa.com

About Al Ghurair

Al Ghurair is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in five distinct strategic sectors: Foods, Mobility, Development, Infrastructure and Property Management. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the United Arab Emirates. From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name is synonymous with the heritage, evolution, and vision of the UAE.

Headquartered in Dubai, the business’ diversified operations span more than 20 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘In pursuit of better’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

For more information, please visit: www.al-ghurair.com

