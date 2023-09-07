Dubai, UAE – MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park and The Green Planet, Dubai’s only indoor tropical rainforest have earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) marking the first theme park and indoor attraction in Dubai to earn this distinction.

The designation is awarded to organizations that demonstrate a high level of commitment to provide exceptional experiences to guests with diverse needs including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and ensuring an inclusive environment for all. This process requires facility staff to be better equipped with the knowledge and resources needed to assist autistic guests and their families as well as other people of determination.

Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Holding Entertainment, said, “We are constantly striving to bring the best-in-class activities and entertainment experiences to all our guests, including those with autistic and sensory needs. This partnership with IBCCES delivers on Dubai Holding Entertainment’s commitment to provide guests with an accessible and inclusive experience for families across our destinations.”

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai and The Green Planet’s achievement is part of a wider initiative by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to achieve the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation in Dubai. “We are proud to partner with IBCCES in line with Dubai’s wider efforts to be recognized as a Certified Autism Destination™ and a leading global and accessible tourist destination for everyone," Eiroa added.

The CAD designation is awarded to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options that are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. Once achieved, this would mark the first CAD in the Eastern Hemisphere.

As part of the Certified Autism Center™ designation, the destinations underwent an on-site assessment by IBCCES to provide recommendations and sensory guides to help enhance guest experience. These guides enable guests to understand the sensory intensity for each area of the attractions such as noise level, lighting, and impact on other senses.

"The Green Planet and MOTIONGATE™ Dubai's accomplishment represents a remarkable milestone in Dubai's ongoing journey towards becoming a truly accessible and inclusive destination. By setting an exemplary standard, these attractions are paving the way for others in the city to embrace inclusivity," stated Myron Pincomb, Chairman of the IBCCES Board. "Through IBCCES certification programs, attractions like The Green Planet and MOTIONGATE™ Dubai gain the knowledge, training, and tools necessary to create exceptional experiences for autistic individuals and other persons of determination. This achievement highlights the impact of IBCCES in fostering inclusivity and guiding organizations towards a more accessible future."

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. More families and individuals are seeking out attractions that have completed a certification program through an accredited source. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

-Ends-

About: MOTIONGATE™ Dubai and The Green Planet achieve Certified Autism Center™ designation becoming first theme park and indoor attraction in the Emirate to earn this distinction.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About The Green Planet:

One of Dubai’s most popular attractions for residents and tourists, the Green Planet is a magnificent four-story biodome located in City Walk, Dubai. Counted as one of the most brilliantly engineered biodomes in the world, the canopy stands at an astonishing height of 30-45 metres above the ground and forms the roof of the rainforest, providing a panoramic view across the rainforest ecosystem.

The Green Planet was conceptualized to bring together nature and curiosity, alongside uniquely immersive guest experiences to help raise awareness of the world’s most diverse ecosystems and the role we all play in protecting them. The attraction is home to 3,000 plants and animals from across the globe – from the cute to the deadly.

Visiting The Green Planet is a great educational experience for adults and kids alike with multiple experiences to help get the most from a visit, including school trips, tropical thunderstorms or even becoming ‘Zookeeper of the day’ with the support of experts in the field.

For more information, please visit: https://www.thegreenplanetdubai.com/en.

About MOTIONGATE™ Dubai

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai is the flagship theme park at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts and the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the Middle East. It also features the greatest number of roller coasters present in a single theme park in the Middle East. In a world first, three legendary Hollywood film studios – DreamWorks Animation, Columbia Pictures, and Lionsgate – as well as cartoon franchise The Smurfs, have come together at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai. The unique park features 29 thrilling rides and attractions and exciting entertainment experiences, including character meet-and-greets, dance performances, photo opportunities and more. MOTIONGATE™ Dubai has five distinct zones:

• The DreamWorks Zone is entirely indoors, featuring various rides and attractions such as the Madagascar Mad Pursuit, the fastest themed rollercoaster, as well as Dragon Gliders, a suspended roller coaster inspired by the How to Train your Dragon movie franchise. The zone also includes Kung Fu Panda Unstoppable Awesomeness, a 4D motion simulator and King Julien’s Sideshow Café, a Madagascar themed café.

• The Lionsgate Zone features immersive roller coasters including The Hunger Games-inspired Capitol Bullet Train roller coaster as well as the Now You See Me: High Roller and John Wick: Open Contract inspired from the movie franchise.

• The Smurfs Village Zone includes rides, attractions and play area for young children and families, such as the Smurf Village Express and Smurfberry Factory, all inspired by the popular cartoon franchise. The zone is home to Very Smurfy Café, a café inspired by the Smurfs franchise.

• The Columbia Pictures Zone features seven film-themed rides and attractions including Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs - River Expedition, Zombieland Blast-off, The Green Hornet: High Speed Chase, and Underworld 4D.

• The Studio Central at the park’s entry boulevard replicates ‘real’ working movie sets including a Supporting Roles bakery with a variety of treats, as well as the Studio Store for all movie-themed memorabilia.

The Green Planet Dubai

Website: https://thegreenplanetdubai.com/en/IBCCES-Certified

Social Channels: @thegreenplanetdubai

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai

Website: www.motiongatedubai.com

Social Channel: @motiongatedubai

Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman

Email: myron@ibcces.org

Vanessa Hinton, Executive Director, Marketing, Dubai Holdings

Email: vanessa.hinton@dhentertainment.ae