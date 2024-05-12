Cairo: In line with its relentless efforts to expand its investment ventures, Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products and long-term germ protection solutions, has announced the introduction of three new machines designed for the production of facial and hand towels in the Egyptian market.

The state-of-the-art machines serve as a testament to Fine Hygienic Holding’s vision to revolutionize its operations in the market and significantly maximize the production lines’ efficiency and capacity. Thanks to this new investment which brings about new lines, production is expected to increase by 22,000 tons annually.

The impacts of this strategic step are going beyond maximizing production to expanding into untapped markets, to add to the 25 countries in which FHH is currently exporting its products. Moreover, it solidifies FHH's standing as a key player in the hygiene industry and nurtures its innovation and market leadership endeavors.

“Expanding our presence, elevating our operations, reaching more people, and fostering innovation are priorities interwoven with our business strategy. Therefore, we are extremely proud of this important decision that comes amidst a challenging economic situation; however, it underscores even clearer our unwavering belief in the immense potential of the Egyptian market where we strive to stay ahead of the competition with our top-notch products”, emphasized the Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager at Fine Hygienic Holding in Egypt Ahmed El Fakharany commenting on this announcement.

It is worth mentioning that FHH’s tissues incorporate a patented technology called ‘SteriPro’ that uses ultraviolet waves to kill 99% of germs and are untouched by human hands. The new machines will manufacture improved products that will offer an enhanced consumer experience that includes softness, embossing, and first-pull easiness.