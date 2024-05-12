Cairo: The leading real estate development company, 'Dubleuse,' proudly announces the completion of the sale of the first phase of its new project, 'District People,' which is considered a distinguished commercial and administrative project in New Cairo, located in the first administrative district. The project will be implemented on an area of 5000 square meters, in response to the high demand from customers to purchase the units in full immediately upon announcement. This reflects the great trust of clients in the company and their admiration for the project's distinctive designs.

This accomplishment is a part of Dubleuse’s ongoing dedication to providing the highest levels of quality and innovation in the real estate sector. The “District People” boasts a prime location and elegant modern architectural designs that meet the needs and aspirations of the company's clients. The project is situated in one of the best locations in New Cairo, in the first administrative district, which is considered one of the most vibrant areas in the region.

It is expected that the project's delivery will start within a period not exceeding 3 years from the start of implementation, with total investments reaching about EGP 1.5 bn, as part of the company's expansion plan in its various projects.

Eng. Moaz Mohamed Wissam Al-Din, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubleuse, expressed his delight with this new milestone in the company's march and the significant demand witnessed during the first phase of the project, which was fully sold in a short time. He affirmed that the clients' trust in the company makes us always keen to provide a different real estate product that suits our clients and satisfies the company's ambitions. We keep pace with the significant developments in the real estate industry. “District People” is one of the projects that make us keen to ensure that the return on investment - in it - is attractive according to market dynamics. This has been achieved since the beginning of the reservation, as prices doubled after everyone witnessed the seriousness and confirmed the capabilities of the company. This is attributed to several factors, most notably the successful vision of the company in selecting the distinguished location and foreseeing the future, alongside the credibility and trust in the projects developed by the company.

"District People is a unique project with a total built-up area of about 20,000 sqm, the company aims to invest nearly EGP 400 million into the project's construction. The 1st phase will commence this month, and we have managed in the past period to market and sell the entire 1st phase, which constitutes about 30% of the project. The 2nd phase will be launched in the coming days, as we seek to achieve the sales targets for the project with a total value of up to EGP 2.5 billion, while providing all the facilitations that enable the project team to complete it according to the specified schedules and standards, ensuring the delivery of a high-quality product that adds to Dubleuse's rich record of achievements over many years.”, Moaz stated.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubleuse revealed that the main reason for considering launching the 2nd phase is the waiting list of clients who were unable to acquire units in the first phase. He explained that the unit prices are commensurate with the quality of the location, execution, and project.

District People project is distinguished by diversity in the spaces of administrative offices or commercial stores, in addition to relying on sustainability in all facilities and services by using the latest technological techniques while providing green and open spaces in the project to ensure proper use of energy resources, along with providing many services such as restaurants, cafes, and entertainment areas that allow all project visitors to spend enjoyable time while meeting the needs of all family members.

Moreover, the project consists of 4 separate buildings surrounding a large plaza, comprising 2 basements, ground and first floors for commercial purposes, and administrative floors from the second to the fifth, accommodating administrative units, offices, and commercial spaces designed with high-quality and precision. Wissam Engineering Architecture Company developed the master plan and designs of the project to offer an exceptional model for such projects.

Dubleuse plans to increase its land portfolio to 30,000 sqm soon, relying on the company's experience in the engineering consultancy and contracting sector for over 12 years, as well as many experiences and past projects in many areas, including the Gulf region. The company aims to expand its projects in the coming period and provide a distinguished real estate product that helps it compete strongly and contribute more significantly to shaping the real estate industry scene in Egypt.