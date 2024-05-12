Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), has announced a strategic partnership with Aseer Development Authority (ASDA), to elevate and position the picturesque mountainous region of Aseer, located in the southwest of the Kingdom, as a top-tier global tourism destination.

The partnership will leverage the expertise and comprehensive range of travel services offered by Almosafer across its business verticals to drive tourism in Aseer and craft inspired experiences for visitors. Almosafer's geographical reach and extensive experience in the Kingdom will be pivotal in introducing regional and global tourists to the diversified entertainment, cultural immersion and sporting activities in the Aseer region.

At the heart of the partnership is the shared vision to establish Aseer, set in a spectacular location along the Red Sea coast, as a year-round tourism destination for adventure seekers, nature lovers and culture enthusiasts.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), ASDA will provide comprehensive training and advisory services to front-line staff and other personnel at Almosafer to build skills and knowledge of curating memorable travel experiences in Aseer. The training, provided through the Almosafer Academy, will offer a detailed destination overview of Aseer and its unique selling points, highlight the region’s diverse array of experiences and attractions, and offer tailored training sessions in sales and booking systems to streamline processes and ensure seamless customer experiences.

Almosafer and ASDA will further collaborate to position Aseer as a premier travel destination across Discover Saudi, Almosafer's destination management company. Almosafer will create exciting package options for inbound and domestic travellers through its B2B partners and will target leisure travellers and appeal to those extending their Umrah/Hajj trips to explore the hidden gems of Aseer.

The wide range of leisure offerings available in Aseer will also be onboarded onto Almosafer Activities, the first ever holistic tours and activities platform for the KSA market and will enable both domestic and inbound travellers to enjoy a vibrant choice of more personalised itineraries and curated experiences in the Kingdom.

Through the omnichannel network of its consumer travel business, Almosafer will drive destination awareness campaigns of Aseer’s rich cultural heritage, unique natural landscape, and adventure attractions to visitors within the Kingdom and the GCC, and across international markets. Almosafer’s campaigns will have a special focus on the delightful blend of music, dining, and family-friendly activities at the annual Aseer Season, which offer weeks of entertainment for visitors of all ages.

Eng. Hashim Al Dabbagh Acting CEO of Aseer Development Authority (ASDA) said: "Our partnership with Almosafer comes at a significant moment as we are accelerating efforts to enhance the Aseer region's visibility and appeal to domestic and international travellers as a year-round-destination. Through comprehensive training, collaborative marketing, and the integration of Aseer's activities and offerings onto Almosafer's digital platforms, we aim to showcase the region's exceptional offerings to the wider world."

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of Almosafer, said: “As the national champion of tourism in Saudi Arabia, Almosafer supports the tourism agenda of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and is well-positioned to showcase and unlock the potential of Aseer’s tourism diversity by leveraging each of our business verticals. The collaboration with Aseer Development Authority will contribute to the sustainable growth of the region's tourism sector, help create memorable experiences for travellers, and foster positive economic impact within the local community."

With Saudi Arabia planning to invest USD1 trillion in the tourism sector in line with its ambitious Vision 2030, Aseer region aims to Increase its current tourism numbers and attract approximately 9.1 million tourists by the end of the decade.

About Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers from Saudi Arabia, the region and beyond, while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Almosafer creates opportunities for outbound, leisure and religious travel, whilst serving B2C and B2B customers, partners, and suppliers with state-of-the-art travel solutions, a digital-first mindset and travel advisory.

Through powerful and world-class technology platforms, central sourcing and fulfilment capabilities and data-driven decision-making, Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omni-channel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business, a dedicated service solution, caters to corporate and government entities.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specialising in inbound travel, online distribution and MICE solutions.

Mawasim is a Hajj and Umrah tour operator, offering high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

