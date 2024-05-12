Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) announced the launch of 7 new programs that were created to address the market needs and contribute to economic growth in Qatar and the world. The list of programs includes a Master of Science in Process Safety launched at the College of Engineering and Technology. A Bachelor of Science in Nursing with three tracks at the College of Health Sciences. The first one admits students who are high school graduates, the second one admits registered nurses with a diploma to pursue their bachelor’s degree and the third one is dedicated for licensed practical nurses who wish to pursue their Bachelor of Science in Nursing. The College of Computing and Information Technology is offering a Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Cybersecurity in addition to a combined Arabic and English track in the Bachelor of Science in Digital Communication and Media Production. The College of Business is offering a Bachelor of Business Administration in Logistics and Supply Chain Management and a Master of Science in Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship.

All new programs are available for the Fall 2024 semester and are open for admission.

The university has highlighted the importance of these programs in various aspects. The Master of Science in Process Safety program was developed after a field study showed a significant demand for graduates and specialists in process safety, particularly following Qatar's largest expansion in its history for the production of liquefied natural gas. The program addresses the need to build local capacity to manage these massive expansions.

Additionally, the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program was created in response to the substantial global and local demand for nurses, estimated at about 5.9 million worldwide. It contributes to providing more nurses and upgrading the skills of current nurses by enhancing their credentials from Practical Nurse to Registered Nurse and increasing their academic qualifications from diploma-prepared RN to Bachelor-prepared RN.

The Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Cybersecurity program has been designed within the framework of Qatar Vision 2030. The Country is adopting emerging technologies and extensive digital transformation initiatives through its national programs, necessitating specialists in this field to address the workforce market gap in AI and enhance cybersecurity specialists' capabilities.

The Bachelor of Business Administration in Logistics and Supply Chain Management with a concentration in Marine Logistics aims to produce specialists capable of addressing modern challenges in the broad logistics sector, including maritime logistics. The program integrates core business administration principles such as HR, Marketing, Accounting, and Finance, with a particular focus on the maritime field.

The Master of Science in Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship focuses on key business skills related to technology, business research, design thinking, and innovation. It includes courses like Strategic Marketing Management, Digital Media, Entrepreneurial Marketing, Strategic Brand Management, and more.

Finally, the combined Arabic and English track in the Bachelor of Science in Digital Communication and Media Production. is designed to respond to the needs of Qatar media market to attract more Qatari students and to equip graduates with the necessary skills to deploy the latest digital technologies in media production and to lead A/V technical teams, excel in all media production professions on stage or behind the scenes, and contribute effectively to use of technology and the communication departments of both public and private organizations.

Commenting on the announcement Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST said: “The University has launched its new programs after a comprehensive field study that brings together specialists, leaders from the industry and the academic world to develop curricula and courses that prepare students not only for the current job market needs but also for future demands. We are also pleased to witness the awareness that the new generation and their parents have about the importance of applied education. Our students learn in simulated environments and get the chance to experience the professional world through our partners’ network as well. It is through a critical and integrative learning experience that UDST builds graduates with employable skills.”

UDST has more than 70 programs that fall under 5 main streams: Engineering and Technology, Business Management, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences and General Education.

Applicants can register online through the website “udst.edu.qa”.

Both Qatari citizens and children of Qatari women are exempt from tuition fees for undergraduate programs. Academic entry criteria differ according to programs, nevertheless students need to present a high school graduation certificate, with an overall average of minimum 60% or an equivalent required score or higher on the UDST English Placement Test, or an equivalent; and completion of the Math Placement Test. Applicants who do not meet the entrance requirements may be considered for the Foundation Program designed to help them acquire the needed skills to enter their program of choice.

UDST has designed its curriculums based on the Qatar National Qualifications Framework and international accreditation bodies. All programs are delivered using hands-on applied experiential learning methodologies and include 40-70% applied components and practical experience related to one or more occupational field(s) of practice. The programs are led by qualified academics in technology-rich classrooms, workshops, state-of-the-art laboratories, and simulated environments. The University has transformed the education and work landscape of Qatar, distinguishing itself as a destination in the state for STEM education with a special focus on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and a source of top-notch talent.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: The College of Business Management, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

