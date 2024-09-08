Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), and Salzer Technologies, pioneers in IT Services, Consulting, System Integration, Branding, Business Solutions & Mobility Services have officially entered into a strategic Technology Collaboration Agreement (TCA). This partnership signifies a pivotal step in the collaboration between the two companies, with a shared commitment to identifying and capitalizing on opportunities that align with the terms and conditions outlined in the TCA.

"We are excited to embark on this new journey with Salzer Technologies. Salzer has proven to be a reliable and forward-thinking collaborator, consistently aligning with our vision of driving digital transformation. This agreement marks a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance our service offerings, allowing us to combine our strengths and expertise to deliver even greater value to our customers. Through this partnership, we are confident that we will be able to accelerate our shared goals of innovation and customer satisfaction, ultimately contributing to broader technological advancement globally." said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

This collaboration will see Moro Hub and Salzer Technologies leverage their combined expertise to provide enhanced solutions to the market, addressing the evolving needs of customers with greater efficiency and innovation. Both companies believe that this partnership will not only benefit their respective operations but will also contribute to the broader industry by delivering superior offerings that meet the highest standards of quality and service.

“Our partnership with Moro Hub marks a pivotal moment for Salzer Technologies as we continue to expand our footprint in the UAE market. This collaboration underscores our dedication to delivering outstanding cloud and hosting solutions while enhancing compliance and reliability for our clients. By leveraging Moro’s cutting-edge infrastructure and robust regulatory framework, we are well-equipped to support partner businesses across the Middle East. Together, we aspire to provide exceptional service quality and unparalleled personalized partner satisfaction, further cementing our reputation as a trusted leader in the technology sector," said Sundar Lakshmanan, CEO of Salzer Technologies,” said Sundar Lakshmanan, CEO of Salzer Technologies.

Salzer Technologies has been a trusted and supportive partner to DEWA for several years, playing a significant role in various technological advancements. With this new agreement, Salzer is extending its collaboration to Moro Hub, further strengthening the relationship and paving the way for innovative solutions that will support the digital transformation goals of the UAE.

About Moro Hub:

As part of 10X, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) mobilised its innovation unit to create a new entity called Digital DEWA, which uses innovation in artificial intelligence and digital services to meet the current and future requirements brought about by the 4th industrial revolution. This entity required an innovative, agile data hub, and thus Moro Hub was established. Forming the backbone of Digital DEWA, Moro Hub was introduced to fulfil the need for an innovative and agile data centre. Through its purpose-built, industry-accredited data hub, Moro Hub uses its expertise, capabilities and alliances to contribute to the digital transformation of society. Trusted to secure, manage, and integrate data, Moro Hub is committed to providing value through customer-centric innovation, creating new opportunities now and in the future. For more info, please visit www.morohub.com.