Dubai, UAE: JLL, a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate, investment management and development consultancy services, has announced that more than 80% of apartments have been sold in ZāZEN One, a new residential development in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT).

ZāZEN One is the first residential project by ZāZEN Properties, a home-grown UAE developer with more than 50 years of management experience across India and UAE. The construction commenced in January 2020 and the project was officially completed in January 2022. JLL was appointed as an exclusive agent to work on off-plan sales from October 2020 and continued promoting the development upon its completion.

Madhav Dhar, COO and Co-Founder of ZāZEN Properties said: “At ZāZEN Properties, we look to partner with companies like JLL that have an unparalleled reputation and foster an environment of ambition, growth and excellence. JLL aligns with us on many levels, from our focus on sustainability, to our customer service and overall brand experience. At ZāZEN our single goal is to help people in Dubai live better, and working with JLL’s expert sales team, makes it that much easier and enjoyable."

Offering modern design, a multitude of facilities and unique features to cater to the mid-market segment consumer, ZāZEN One is perfectly positioned in the heart of new Dubai, right off Al Khail road and is just 10-15 minutes away from major attractions such as Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Marina. Amenities offered by the building include a temperature-controlled swimming pool, fully-equipped indoor and outdoor gym, 350 metre jogging track, community garden, kid’s play area, rooftop deck and barbecue area, resident’s lounge and private study area with Wi-Fi, among others. ZāZEN One is a Trakhees LEED certified green building, with solar panels helping to reduce the buildings’ energy consumption by up to 25%.

Will McKintosh, Senior Director and Head of Residential & Investment Transactions, MENA at JLL said: “We are pleased to be managing the sales of residential units in a property as unique as ZāZEN One, as it offers contemporary amenities, typically found in large communities, within a single building. So far, the buyers are mainly end-users, from across 20 different nationalities and have moved in already. We are looking forward to more success in the coming months.”

