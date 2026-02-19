Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that it has established a regional headquarters (RHQ) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, reflecting Moody’s ongoing commitment to support the development of the Kingdom’s capital markets and economy. This investment aligns to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 initiative, and underscores its dynamism and growth.

The new RHQ marks an expansion of Moody’s presence in Saudi Arabia, where the company first opened an office in 2018, and reflects its longstanding commitment to the Middle East. The headquarters will strengthen Moody’s engagement with Saudi institutions and enable broader access to Moody’s decision‑grade data, analytics and insights.

“Our decision to establish a regional headquarters in Riyadh reflects our confidence in Saudi Arabia’s strong economic momentum, as well as our commitment to helping domestic and international investors unlock opportunities with our expertise and insights,” said Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s. “We are well positioned to provide the analytical capabilities and market intelligence that investors and institutions need to navigate evolving markets across the Middle East.”

Mahmoud Totonji will lead the RHQ as General Manager. Mr. Totonji brings extensive experience in establishing and growing financial institutions across the Gulf Cooperation Council region, including his previous work establishing Moody’s Ratings in Saudi Arabia.

About Moody's Corporation

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE: MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive. Learn more at moodys.com.