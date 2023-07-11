Cairo, Egypt:– Moustafa Moharram: The project is an important step towards the modernization of regional legal systems related to data protection. The delay in modernizing legal system by some countries of the region deprives them of digital investments and denies their access to the applications of fourth industrial revolution technology.

Mohamed Hegazy: We welcome the contributions of international and regional bodies by joining this project, in order to improve the legal and regulatory environment for personal data protection in the region.

M&P Public Affairs and Strategic Communications announced the launch of a research project to lay the first classification of personal data protection legislation in the Middle East and Africa, with the aim of creating an enabling environment for digital investments, as the region is experiencing a rapid growth in the use of technology and Internet and that requires greater protection of personal data.

A specialized team of regional experts in the field of digital legislation and personal data protection are developing this classification, which includes the provision of a comprehensive guide and assessment regarding the legal systems applied in the region and encouraging governments and regional institutions to adopt better standards for the protection of user data, as it will be designed according to a set of reliable and internationally recognized standards and indicators for assessing compliance and harmony with international frameworks and standards related to the protection of personal data, in a way that enhances the digital economy structure and the citizens’ privacy protection.

Moustafa Moharram, CEO of M&P, said: "This project is an important step towards modernizing regional legal systems related to data protection and creating an enabling investment environment to attract digital investments. It also aims to enhance transparency, accountability and trust in the processing of personal data, thus helping to achieve sustainable economic and social development in the region.

Moharram indicated that the delay, in updating and establishing legal system related to data protection by some countries of the region, deprives them of digital investments and denies their access to the applications of artificial intelligence and fourth industrial revolution technologies, and also it affects their ranking in international indicators.

For his part, Dr. Mohamed Hegazy, Digital Legislation Expert and Senior Advisor to the project, called on all stakeholders in the region to join this project and to share their experiences for improving personal data protection, enhancing confidence in the use of technology and Internet and maintain users’ privacy. Hegazy indicated that the research team includes a group of the most important Arab and African experts that are specialized in the field of digital legislation and this project completes the role they play in supporting the formulation of digital legislation in a number of Arab and African countries.

Hegazy added that the project is intended to classify the legislative and regulatory frameworks and enforcement mechanisms, but it also aims to build and implement capacity-building programs for workers in data protection agencies in the region and to raise the awareness of users and the public on the importance of protecting personal data and the challenges faced by institutions in this field, thus contributing to improve the results of personal data protection classification in the region.

