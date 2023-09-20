Mobility MEA, a leading systems integrator, enterprise-managed mobility service provider, and the region’s leading digital transformation partner, has been positioned in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Global for the 3rd year in a row. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Based in Dubai, Mobility MEA is positioned as a Niche Player within the Magic Quadrant landscape. Its headquarters nestled in the vibrant city of Dubai, UAE, we believe that Mobility MEA has skillfully carved its position by delivering distinctive Managed Mobility Services, all the while demonstrating unwavering commitment to fulfilling the diverse needs of modern enterprises. The company's operational reach extends from the UAE to a strategic service area spanning 14 countries in the expansive MEA region. These countries include Bahrain, Egypt, India, Jordan, Lebanon, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. Mobility MEA's expansive reach is skillfully facilitated through a robust network of 19 trusted partners, effectively underlining the company’s commitment to ensuring widespread accessibility.

Our commitment to providing seamless support to our valued customers can be seen in Mobility MEA's remarkable logistics prowess, encompassing advanced replacements, efficient reverse logistics for end-users, and an innovative guaranteed buyback program tailored for smartphones and tablets. An intriguing facet of the company's strategic direction lies in its investment focus on the North America and Asia-Pacific regions, signifying its forward-looking approach to expansion. Demonstrating operational excellence, Mobility MEA effectively resolves a substantial portion of tickets through the strategic use of intelligent automation and its user-friendly self-service portal.

Mustafa Rana, Chief Executive Officer of Mobility MEA, commented: “We believe that being placed in the Magic Quadrant for the third time in a row is very encouraging. We consider this a great recognition and feel very privileged to be recognized by Gartner and share this space with other global organizations. We are very committed to continuing to fulfill our mission in enabling technology in these important regions and firmly believe that each year we will cross a new goal and reinforce our strengths to continue being part of this recognition.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs. *

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global, Katja Ruud, Rafael Benitez, Bill Menezes, 31 July 2023.



* Gartner Research Methodologies, “Magic Quadrant”, 1 September 2023. https://www.gartner.com/en/research/methodologies/magic-quadrants-research

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in their research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Mobility MEA

Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Mobility MEA is a preeminent player in mobile device management solutions. The company's sphere of influence is particularly pronounced in the Middle East and Africa, where it effectively manages a substantial portion of its device fleet. Tackling a diverse range of device needs with finesse, Mobility MEA adeptly oversees 800,000 BYOD devices alongside an impressive count of over 300,000 ruggedized devices.

To learn more, please visit https://mobilitymea.com

For updates, follow Mobility MEA on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mobilitymea/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mobilitymea/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mobility.mea/



Media Contact

Company Name: Mobility MEA

Contact Person: Aida Oropeza

Email: pr@mobilitymea.com

Website: mobilitymea.com

Address: 1306, Concord Tower, Dubai Media City, PO Box 125997

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

