In a new expansion move reflecting its global ambitions, MO Group, a confectionery and chocolate manufacturer, announced the launch of its products in new markets including Haiti and the Dominican Republic for the first time in the Caribbean region.



Hamdy El-Abrak, Chairman of MO Group, said the company is moving forward with its expansion strategy, noting that entering markets such as Haiti and the Dominican Republic marks a significant milestone in its international footprint, particularly as these countries are being added to the group’s portfolio for the first time.

El-Abrak added that the group has already established a presence in more than 50 regional and international markets.



He highlighted the company’s notable expansion in the UAE in recent periods, alongside a stronger and more established presence in Saudi Arabia, underscoring the group’s ability to grow across diverse markets.



The chairman also pointed out that MO Group has operations in Europe, including Germany and Denmark, among others, noting that its European expansion has been driven by in-depth market research and a clear understanding of consumer needs, enabling the company to build a solid operational base. The group has also expanded into the United States.



El-Abrak said the current growth strategy focuses on both domestic and international expansion, supported by entering new markets, widening the customer base, and enhancing operational and production efficiency.



In this context, he stressed that increasing production capacity represents a strategic step to meet rising demand in both new and existing markets, while ensuring the consistent delivery of high-quality products and services.



He emphasized that expanding into new markets, alongside boosting productivity, reflects the group’s confidence in its ability to compete globally, supported by its accumulated expertise and extensive network.



He added that the next phase will witness further carefully planned expansion, both in terms of markets and production lines, to support growth targets and strengthen MO Group’s position as a key player in regional and international markets.



About MO Group



MO Group is one of the key players in Egypt’s dry confectionery sector, holding a market share exceeding 18%. The company follows an expansion-driven strategy aimed at increasing business volume and sales, including targeting at least 50% growth in the domestic market in 2026 compared to 2025.



The group relies on European-origin machinery to ensure high production quality and continues to introduce new products to expand its customer base locally and globally.



It operates in a highly competitive environment, particularly with Turkish companies, which the group views as contributing positively to the market by driving higher quality standards and more competitive pricing.