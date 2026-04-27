Cairo, Valu, Egypt’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, announced today a new partnership with Dubai Phone to introduce a fully digital onboarding experience, allowing customers to activate their account and pay with Valu through the Dubai Phone application.

This collaboration enables users who are not yet Valu customers to seamlessly activate their Valu account and gain instant access to flexible payment solutions without visiting a branch or submitting physical documents. The process is entirely paperless, requiring only a valid National ID, and is powered by advanced eKYC and e-signature technologies.

Through this integration, customers browsing Dubai Phone’s application can select their desired products and choose Valu as their payment method at checkout. If they do not already have a Valu account, they are instantly guided through a quick onboarding journey within the same interface, allowing them to complete their purchase in real time.

This initiative reflects Valu’s continued efforts to expand its data ecosystem and strengthen its embedded and seamless finance capabilities, while accelerating financial inclusion across Egypt. The partnership aims to enhance accessibility to financing solutions for a wider customer base.

Walid Hassouna, Chief Executive Officer of Valu, commented: “This partnership marks an important milestone in our journey to make financial services more accessible, seamless, and embedded into customers’ everyday experiences. By enabling a full digital on-app onboarding experience for Dubai Phone’s customers, we are expanding our reach and empowering more consumers with instant, flexible financing solutions.”

Mostafa Salah, CEO of Dubai Phone, said: “We are proud to partner with Valu to bring a fully digital, seamless financing experience to our customers. This collaboration allows us to integrate flexible payment solutions directly within the Dubai Phone app, enabling our customers to shop smarter and more conveniently. It also supports our ongoing strategy to enhance our digital ecosystem and deliver innovative, customer-centric solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market.”

With over 19 years of experience and a network of more than 22 stores across Egypt and Dubai, Dubai Phone continues to expand its digital capabilities as part of its broader growth plan. This partnership with Valu introduces a high-speed growth engine by integrating fintech solutions directly into the retail experience.

About Valu:

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and this, alongside Amazon having a direct stake in the firm, represents Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a high-end financing program to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space, and its marketplace, through Valu Invest with the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Ulter, and Shop'IT, respectively.

In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa, further expanding its range of payment options to provide customers with the most versatile, convenient, and comprehensive payment solutions, making Valu the ultimate choice for all clients’ payment needs. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive business approach with an agile team committed to architecting innovative financial solutions to meet customers' evolving needs.

Learn more about us at www.valu.com.eg

For further information, please contact:

The Valu Public Relations Team

News-release@valu.com.eg

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

melgammal@valu.com.eg

Omar Salama

Head of Communications

osalama@valu.com.eg

About Dubai Phone:

Dubai Phone Stores is one of the leading mobile shop representations in the region. With over 19 years of experience in the industry, Dubai Phone Stores has foreseen over 23 stores, acting as a mobile & accessories company's reseller.

We are working to achieve six goals: Experience, Workshops, Training, Service, Loyalty, and Convenience. It is a new concept that recognizes the importance of convenience to its customers and as such, places it in higher regard. Dubai Phone Stores are strategically located to bring your digital needs closer to YOU, a hub that places all YOUR favorite products under the same roof.

The product categories it is bringing to the market comprise of handsets, audio, laptops, wearables, gaming consoles, and accessories. Dubai Phone is not only a one-shop stop, it encompasses convenience in all aspects of its business whether it is in its product offerings or its service delivery, you'll be able to get everything you need and receive your online delivery within 2 working days.