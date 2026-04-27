Today we are announcing that Rain Financial Inc (“Rain”) has acquired Digital Ma'arefa, the financial media company behind The Finance Memo, Crypto Memo, AI Memo, and the broader news network. Amassing more than 1 million followers across its combined network across the last five years.

Digital Ma'arefa’s three co-founders Abdullah Mashat, Wael AlMutlaq, and Abdullah Fageih will be joining Rain. They care deeply about financial education and closely align with Rain’s vision of bringing crypto to every country in the greater MENA region.

Abdullah Mashat, one of the most trusted voices in finance, has been appointed Managing Director. As Managing Director he will help lead Rain’s ambitions regionally.

“The Digital Ma’arefa and Rain team share the same ambition: to deliver trust at scale through combination of financial media and regulated infrastructure”

— Abdullah Mashat, Digital Ma’arefa’s Co-Founder

“You cannot put a price on trust. Mashat and the Digital Ma’arefa team have grown the most trusted voice in crypto. We are happy they will be joining the most trusted crypto exchange. The future is very bright for this combined team.”

— AJ Nelson, Rain Co-Founder

The transaction closed on March 30th 2026. Digital Ma’arefa’s team will integrate into Rain’s existing operations over the coming months, with no changes to the newsletters and news networks.

About Rain

Rain is a GCC-based crypto brokerage and custodian, founded in 2017

Licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and registered in multiple jurisdictions

Rain raised $110MM in a Series B fundraising in 2022 at a $500MM valuation

Serves more than 2 million users

Has processed over $11 billion in total trading volume since inception

About Digital Ma'arefa

Digital Ma’arefa is a Saudi-based financial media company founded in 2021

Operates multiple newsletters: The Finance Memo, Saudi Memo, Crypto Memo, Tourism Memo and AI Memo

Has over 100,000 regional newsletter subscribers and a leading investing podcast

Reaches over one million followers across its platforms

Media Contact

Rain Communications

press@rain.com

rain.com