Dubai, UAE, Following a strong debut in the UAE, Turkish lingerie and homewear brand Suwen continues its regional expansion with the opening of its second store at BurJuman, Dubai.

Building on the momentum of its launch at Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi, the new BurJuman location brings Suwen’s signature offering to Dubai, introducing a fashion-forward approach to everyday essentials that prioritises comfort, fit and thoughtful design. The brand enters the market at a time when the category continues to present clear white space for brands that can deliver both style and everyday comfort.

Founded in Istanbul in 2003, Suwen is one of Turkey’s most recognised underwear and homewear brands, offering over 1,500 styles across lingerie, sleepwear and loungewear. The brand’s collections are designed around the rhythm of modern life, with pieces that move seamlessly from home to travel and everything in between.

At the core of the offering is a focus on fabric and feel. Soft cottons, breathable modal blends and delicate lace details are used across collections to ensure comfort without compromising on design. The range spans everyday essentials to more elevated, feminine styles, all developed with a strong emphasis on fit and wearability. With a strong emphasis on fit and wearability, the brand places importance on guiding customers to styles that feel natural and supportive in their day-to-day lives.

Positioned between high-street basics and premium labels, Suwen offers an accessible yet elevated wardrobe of essentials, with prices starting from AED 200. The BurJuman store will feature the brand’s full range of lingerie, sleepwear and homewear, bringing the same curated retail experience and personalized service that define the Suwen approach.

The opening at BurJuman marks a strategic step in Suwen’s UAE expansion, bringing the brand to one of Dubai’s most established retail destinations.

With plans to open multiple locations across the UAE in 2026, Suwen continues to build its presence in the region, offering a fresh perspective on everyday dressing through pieces designed to feel as good as they look. Suwen’s expansion strategy reflects a considered approach, focusing on key retail destinations that align with the brand’s positioning and customer base.

Suwen will be available in-store at BurJuman, Dubai from Monday, April 27th 2026. Follow @suwen.uae on Instagram for updates and collection highlights.

About Suwen



Founded in Istanbul in 2003, Suwen is Turkey's fastest-growing women's underwear and homewear brand with 211 stores present in 9 countries with international distributors. Offering 1,500+ styles across lingerie, homewear and sleepwear, the brand is built on quality fabrics, romantic design and accessible pricing. Now available in the UAE at Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi.



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