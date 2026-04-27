Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem reviewed expansion plans by Coca-Cola Hellenic Egypt, including the launch of a new production line at its Alexandria factory next June, as per a statement.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Hashem and Adnan Topic, General Manager of Coca-Cola HBC Egypt, attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Industry. The talks focused on the company’s planned investments, as well as opportunities to scale operations and strengthen its presence in Egypt.

The company outlined plans to establish a digital center in Egypt to provide integrated technology services to Coca-Cola Hellenic entities across 27 countries in Europe and Africa. The center currently employs around 250 people, with plans to expand the workforce to 450 by 2027.

Hashem emphasized the importance of leveraging Egypt’s investment incentives and industrial capabilities to position the country as a regional manufacturing hub capable of meeting domestic demand and supporting exports. He pointed to Egypt’s industrial infrastructure, logistics network, and skilled workforce as key enablers for expanding production and increasing competitiveness.

He added that the ministry will work to address any challenges facing the company’s operations in Egypt through coordination with relevant authorities, including the Industrial Development Authority (IDA), to facilitate procedures tied to expansion, localize beverage manufacturing, and deepen integration within local supply chains.

For his part, Topic said Egypt represents a central hub for the company’s regional operations, noting that Coca-Cola Hellenic Egypt operates five factories across Alexandria, Assiut, Tanta, Qalyoub, and Menoufia.

He added that the company remains committed to continued investment in Egypt, including the rollout of a new production line annually to boost capacity and support its long-term industrial expansion plans, while contributing to economic development and green growth.