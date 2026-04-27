Dubai, UAE – As businesses across the GCC increasingly prioritise localised supply chains and operational resilience, UAE-born coffee company Coffee Planet is marking 20 years in the market, having built one of the region’s most integrated coffee operations and a growing multi-market presence.

Founded in the UAE in 2005, Coffee Planet began by supplying coffee through petrol station convenience stores. This early network laid the foundation for its expansion into wider retail and hospitality channels, further strengthened by the establishment of its Dubai roastery in 2008 to support growing demand.

Today, Coffee Planet has evolved into a full-service coffee provider, spanning roasting, distribution, retail, and technical services. Its UAE-based production model aligns with the country’s focus on supporting local manufacturing, enabling the company to maintain quality, consistency, and operational agility as it continues to scale.

The brand’s footprint spans multiple sectors, including hospitality, corporate, public sector, travel, and retail, supplying coffee to more than 70% of 4- and 5-star hotels in the UAE, alongside a broad network of businesses and organisations, as well as an expanding retail and private label portfolio across the region.

This strategy is reflected in the company’s sustained growth trajectory over the past two decades. Coffee Planet recorded a 19% increase in revenue in 2025 and has maintained a 10.7% CAGR over the past decade. Today, the company serves more than 1,000 B2B clients across industries and delivers over 21 million cups of coffee each month across the GCC.

“Since the inception of Coffee Planet, we have focused on building a model that prioritises consistency, service excellence, and long-term partnerships,” said Allan Jones, Founder & Chairman. “As the region continues to evolve, we are seeing a clear shift towards locally driven operations, and our UAE foundation allows us to respond quickly while maintaining quality at scale.”

Supported by the UAE’s ongoing initiatives to strengthen local manufacturing and business ecosystems, Coffee Planet’s local roasting capabilities have emerged as a key differentiator. At the centre of its operations is a 26,000 sq. ft. roasting facility in Jebel Ali, with an annual capacity of 5,000 tonnes, one of the largest single-site roasting operations in the UAE and among the highest in the GCC. The facility produces more than 450 SKUs monthly across proprietary and private label ranges and is supported by a fully in-house laboratory, empowering end-to-end quality control and product development.

With local production reducing reliance on imports, Coffee Planet has been able to maintain supply continuity while responding to shifting market demands. The company is projecting a further 25–30% increase in roasting volumes in 2026, driven by continued demand across key sectors.

As part of its 2026 growth strategy, Coffee Planet will introduce new roasteries in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, while continuing its expansion across the GCC, the UK, Egypt, and Pakistan, alongside entry into new markets such as Seychelles and Singapore.

Beyond roasting, the company operates as a fully integrated coffee solutions provider, managing over 8,000 coffee machines across the UAE, supported by a technical team delivering more than 2,000 service calls per month with an average response time of three hours. This approach has enabled Coffee Planet to position itself not just as a supplier, but as an operational partner to businesses.

As it marks its 20-year milestone, Coffee Planet continues to invest in its people and regional partnerships, strengthening the network of roasters, technicians, and coffee specialists behind its operations. This is complemented by its large-scale UAE-based roasting facilities and integrated capabilities across equipment supply, technical servicing, and barista training, positioning the company to capture further growth as demand for locally produced, quality-driven solutions accelerates across the GCC.

Looking ahead at its next phase of GCC and international expansion, Founder and Chairman Allan Jones will take on an expanded role as Chief Executive Officer, ensuring closer alignment between the company’s long-term strategic direction and day-to-day execution. His continued leadership at both the board and executive levels reinforces the brand’s commitment to building on its 20-year legacy while accelerating its regional growth ambitions across existing and new markets.