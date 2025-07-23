Abu Dhabi, UAE — Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with ne’ma (the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative), and Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island hosted two food preservation workshops designed to educate students on resourceful and sustainable food practices.

The engaging sessions were held at Yasmina British Academy and Yas American Academy, where 40 students participated. The workshops were led by chefs from Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island who showcased creative techniques to repurpose excess produce and minimise food waste.

“At Miral, we believe in the power of education to drive positive change,” said Taghrid AlSaeed, Executive Director of Marketing, Communications & Events at Miral. “By partnering with ne’ma and Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island on this initiative, we hope to inspire students to explore alternative ways to minimise food waste through hands-on learning experiences. This initiative reflects our commitment to making a meaningful impact across our community and the environment, in line with our CSR pillars of Environment and Education.”

During the workshops, students transformed over 50 kgs of surplus fruits and vegetables, provided by ne’ma, into a variety of delicious homemade preserves with extended shelf lives.

Khuloud Hasan Al Nuwais, Chief Sustainability Officer of Emirates Foundation and ne’ma Committee Secretary-General, said “Youth are not just future leaders—they are today’s changemakers. At ne’ma, we believe that fostering resourcefulness and social & Environmental responsibility from an early age is key to shaping a sustainable UAE. Through hands-on workshops and education, we empower students to adopt mindful consumption habits, supporting the national goal of cutting food waste by 50% by 2030. By equipping young people with the knowledge and skills to lead sustainably, we help build a resilient, food-secure future for all thanks to such collaborations with key partners such as Miral and Hilton.”

“At Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, we are deeply committed to sustainability and community engagement. This collaboration provided our chefs with a valuable opportunity to engage directly with students, demonstrating how thoughtful food preservation can transform surplus ingredients into something both purposeful and delicious. It was incredibly rewarding to witness the students’ enthusiasm as they discovered innovative ways to reduce and repurpose food. By sharing these practical skills, we are helping to cultivate a more conscious and empowered generation that values both food and the environment,” said Nader Halim, Cluster General Manager, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton™, and DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences.

Driven by a shared commitment to environmental stewardship and education, this initiative aims to equip students with valuable skills in responsible consumption and food waste reduction. The workshops fall under Miral's CSR pillar of Environment & Education, demonstrating Miral’s commitment to developing long-term, sustainable and people-centric initiatives and programmes as part of its efforts to ensure a more sustainable future.

