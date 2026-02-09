Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Under the esteemed patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and on his behalf, His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) and Chairman of the Board of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), inaugurated the third edition of the World Defense Show. His Royal Highness also inaugurated the SAMI Group pavilion, where the launch of SAMI Group’s new specialized companies, SAMI Land Company and SAMI Autonomous Company, followed by the launch of the SAMI Land Industrial Complex, alongside the introduction of the HEET Program, which will be manufactured in the Kingdom. His Royal Highness also unveiled SAMI Local Content Program (RUKN), the groups flagship supply chain program.

This milestone, announced during World Defense Show 2026, marks a major advancement in the Kingdom’s defense industrial transformation. SAMI Autonomous Company was established to develop and advance autonomous and unmanned technologies, strengthening national expertise across unmanned aerial vehicles, maritime systems, and ground vehicles, as well as autonomous robotics.In parallel, SAMI Land Company consolidates the Group’s manufacturing, systems integration, and lifecycle support capabilities across land-domain platforms, and forms a core pillar of the Group’s strategy to strengthen national capabilities in land platforms, enhancing armed forces readiness through advanced, integrated land systems supported by world-class industrial facilities built to the highest international standards.

The inauguration of the SAMI Land Industrial Complex marks a significant expansion of the Kingdom’s industrial and technological base and represents the largest fully integrated facility of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa. Spanning 82,000 square meters within an industrial area of one million square meters, the complex operates in line with Industry 4.0 technologies, leveraging artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and robotics to enhance operational efficiency and production quality. Serving as a national hub for local production, technology transfer, and training, the complex will create more than 1,000 high-quality jobs for Saudis and function as a center of excellence for the manufacture, testing, and sustainment of wheeled and tracked armored vehicles and turrets, with an annual capacity of up to 1,500 military vehicles.

The launch of the HEET Program introduces a new generation of wheeled armored vehicles 4×4, 6×6, and 8×8 designed and manufactured in the Kingdom at the SAMI Land Industrial Complex, delivering high mobility, advanced protection, and mission adaptability for modern security and defense operations, with rapid deployment capability across urban, desert, and off-road environments and integrated command-and-control systems with optional manned or unmanned configurations. These milestones underscore that building sustainable national defense capabilities depends on the delivery of 100% Saudi-made systems and manufacturing solutions, strengthening industrial sovereignty and enhancing defense readiness.

In parallel, SAMI Group also unveiled its Local Content Program (RUKN), which maps critical value chains, identifies strategic dependencies, and accelerates local capability development in partnership with the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) and national enablers. The program is driven by two strategic routes: the first increases local production and embeds local content across procurement and sourcing, while the second strengthens sector independence by reducing reliance on external supply through a coordinated and resilient national production ecosystem. Anchored in strong governance and supported by advanced digital tools, incentives, and sustained investment in technology, infrastructure, and Saudi talent, RUKN enhances supply chain resilience and supports long-term defense readiness.

Eng. Thamer AlMuhid, Group CEO of SAMI, said: “Today’s landmark announcements, from our newly specialized companies to our advanced industrial complex, the indigenous HEET Program and SAMI Local Content Program (RUKN), reflect a unified approach, underlining how these initiatives are interconnected elements of a single model aimed at localizing technology, enhancing readiness, and building sustainable sovereign capabilities within the Kingdom. Through this model, we continue to expand our industrial capabilities, deepen national supply chains, and empower Saudi talent, reinforcing the Kingdom’s role as a trusted regional and global hub for defense and security industries.”

As World Defense Show’s 2026 National Strategic Partner for the third consecutive year, SAMI reinforces its role as the Kingdom’s national defense and security champion advancing sovereign capabilities, accelerating localization, and shaping the future of the Saudi defense landscape. Throughout the week, the Group will showcase new technologies across all its companies, alongside key partnerships and localization initiatives that reflect its growing contribution to the Kingdom’s defense ecosystem.