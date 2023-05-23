A 67-year-old Emirati man, suffering from intense backpain, was cured in a day following one minimally-invasive surgery at Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital

The recently introduced OLIF technique is revolutionizing spinal surgery by allowing surgeons to operate on the lower spine without cutting into bones or breaking the spine

Dubai – A groundbreaking surgical procedure at Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital in Dubai has successfully alleviated intense back pain in a 67-year-old Emirati man named Abdalla Mohamed Mahmoud Sulaiman Al Ali. After suffering pain that was continually getting worse for 10 years due to a degenerative curve in his spine, the patient underwent a recently introduced minimally-invasive surgery, resulting in a remarkable recovery within just one day.

Performed by Dr. Sameh Abolfotouh, a distinguished orthopaedic surgeon and specialist in spine surgery at Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital in Dubai, the procedure utilized the cutting-edge Oblique Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLIF) technique. Dr. Abolfotouh employed this innovative approach to address the patient's 36-degree lumbar spine scoliosis, which was caused by arthritis.

Dr. Abolfotouh said, “Scoliosis, a condition characterized by the curvature of the spine being more pronounced on one side, was the underlying cause of the patient's debilitating pain. Scoliosis is not exclusive to children, as there are different types affecting various age groups. In patient’s case, the scoliosis was a significant deformity of more than 36 degrees in the lumbar spine, accompanied by severe foraminal stenosis.”

Dr. Abolfotouh's surgical expertise, combined with the OLIF technique, delivered outstanding results for the patient. The OLIF approach, which accesses the lower spine from the side of the patient's abdomen, allows for the preservation of spinal muscles. By removing disc spaces and employing large spacers without cutting or breaking the bones, the technique minimizes blood loss, reduces postoperative pain, and facilitates faster recovery compared to traditional back-entry surgeries.

Mr. Al Ali, who had been suffering from excruciating lower back pain for a decade, expressed his gratitude for the successful surgery. He had previously undergone several spine surgeries, which failed to provide relief. Following the OLIF procedure, Mr. Al Ali's pain disappeared, enabling him to lead a normal life without any back discomfort.

Remarking on his experience, Mr. Al Ali said, “I am thankful to Dr. Sameh for helping me. I am no longer in pain, and I can finally feel comfortable again in my own body and lead a normal life. I am not suffering from any problems, and I am feeling better than I have in years right now.”

Highlighting the advantages of the OLIF surgery, Dr. Abolfotouh said, “OLIF drastically reduces blood loss compared to conventional scoliosis surgeries. In the patient’s case, blood loss was less than 100cc, a fraction of the average range of 500cc (cubic centimetres) to two litres. The preservation of back muscles facilitated a swift recovery, allowing the patient to walk on the same night of the surgery and be discharged from the hospital on the second postoperative day with minimal pain medication.”

This successful case exemplifies the commitment of Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital to providing cutting-edge treatments and delivering exceptional patient outcomes. By embracing advanced techniques like OLIF, the hospital aims to revolutionize the field of spine surgery and improve the lives of individuals suffering from spinal conditions.

