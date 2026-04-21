Introduction of MG8 PHEV taxis reflects MG’s practical, real-world approach to electrification

Dubai, UAE – MG Motor Middle East is spotlighting a new partnership between Jiad Modern Motors, the official distributor of MG in Saudi Arabia, and Hafil Transport Company, one of the Kingdom’s leading transport and mobility operators.

The agreement marks a significant step in expanding MG’s presence within Saudi Arabia’s taxi and public mobility sector, while reinforcing the brand’s broader New Energy Vehicle (NEV) strategy across the region.

The collaboration will see the introduction of the MG8 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) into taxi operations through Hafil, which will deploy the vehicles within the Makkah Taxi network. The initial rollout will include 55 units, with a further 75 vehicles set to be added next month, bringing the total to 130. This deployment reflects growing confidence in MG’s electrified powertrain capabilities and its suitability for high-utilisation, real-world operating environments.

Founded in 1999, Hafil Transport Company plays a central role in providing reliable and efficient transportation services across Saudi Arabia, supporting mobility across cities and communities. Its partnership with Jiad Modern Motors highlights the increasing demand for vehicles that combine operational efficiency, durability, and advanced technology within the Kingdom’s evolving mobility landscape.

The MG8 PHEV is a premium, technology-driven sedan engineered for continuous, high-intensity operation, combining a spacious and refined interior with advanced connectivity and driver-focused features. At its core, MG’s advanced plug-in hybrid system delivers a combined driving range of up to 1,655 km, making it ideally suited for high-mileage taxi applications, while ensuring reduced fuel consumption and lower emissions. Designed for real-world durability, its battery technology supports consistent performance across extended operating cycles, delivering smooth, responsive driving and an optimised total cost of ownership for public mobility operators.

As Saudi Arabia continues to advance its mobility infrastructure and sustainability ambitions, more efficient and electrified solutions are becoming increasingly important. This deployment serves as a strong proof point of MG’s growing role within this space, while providing a scalable model for similar taxi and fleet opportunities across other markets in the Middle East.

Jacky Xu, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, said:

“This development represents an important milestone in MG’s regional journey, as we continue to expand into new mobility applications and segments. Our full range of NEV vehicles includes conventional hybrid, plug-in hybrid, BEV and EREV models, which we are ready to bring to the Middle East market according to the needs of our customers. The deployment of the MG8 PHEV in taxi operations demonstrates the strength of our electrified portfolio in meeting the demands of real-world usage, while supporting the broader transition towards more efficient and sustainable mobility solutions across the Middle East.”

This milestone reinforces MG Motor Middle East’s commitment to enabling its partners across the region to capture emerging opportunities in electrified mobility. With a growing portfolio of advanced hybrid and electric solutions, MG continues to build momentum as a practical and scalable choice for fleet and public transport applications across the GCC.

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards, and achievements throughout the past 102 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Fortune 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

Press contacts

Khalil Dagher

MG Motor Middle East

Email : khalil.dagher@smil.com