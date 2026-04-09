Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has announced that it has begun production of its A30 Electric and A40 Electric, becoming the first manufacturer in the world to bring electric articulated haulers of this size into serial production.

The milestone represents a significant moment in the transformation of heavy construction equipment and reinforces Volvo CE’s role as a leader in industry-changing technology.

Building on Volvo CE’s legacy as the inventor of the articulated hauler, this development brings battery-electric articulated hauling from innovation into industrial reality.

First revealed at Bauma 2025, strong customer interest in the A30 Electric and A40 Electric highlights a growing readiness to adopt zero-emission solutions in the quarrying and mining segments.

The electric articulated haulers are now being produced at Volvo CE’s Braås site in Sweden – the birthplace of the world’s first articulated hauler, Gravel Charlie, unveiled in 1966.

More than half a century later, the start of electric articulated hauler production at the same facility underscores both the continuity of Volvo CE’s engineering heritage and the pace of its technological evolution.

Melker Jernberg, President of Volvo CE, said: "Starting serial production of electric articulated haulers of this size is a proud moment for Volvo CE. It shows that our ambition to lead the transformation of our industry is backed by real execution. This milestone proves that electric solutions are ready to meet the demands of heavy, high-productivity applications, and that meaningful change is underway."

With payloads of 29 tonnes and 39 tonnes respectively, the A30 Electric and A40 Electric are among the largest in Volvo CE’s expanding portfolio of electric solutions.

As articulated haulers are typically high-utilization, energy-intensive machines, electrification offers the potential for meaningful emissions reductions alongside attractive total cost of ownership advantages. Depending on application, the machines can offer up to six hours of operation on a single charge.

The first machines rolling off the production line will be delivered to customers in the UK and Norway in the coming weeks, with additional deliveries to selected customers across Europe planned for the second half of 2026.

Fredrik Tjernström, Electromobility Solutions Sales at Volvo CE, said: "There is a real sense of pride in seeing this move from ambition to reality – not just because we are first, but because we are delivering exactly as promised. Customer interest since Bauma has been strong, with demand extending beyond the initial production schedule."

Looking ahead, the move into serial production supports Volvo CE’s longer-term strategy to expand its product offering, including electric solutions, and to meet customers wherever they are on their transformation journeys, he added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).