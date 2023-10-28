Dubai – Meydan Free Zone, the global leader in comprehensive business setup services, has inked a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DGBusiness.com, the region's most innovative B2B procurement and sourcing platform. The collaboration underlines the shared vision of both entities to empower Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to Grow from Dubai, contributing towards a robust and sustainable economy.

DGBusiness.com, the strategic B2B vertical of Sharaf DG, is set to provide its commercial offerings through Meydan Platform, an e-commerce platform designed by Meydan Free Zone to foster exchange between regional buyers and sellers. By integrating services like logistics, payment processing, and marketing, the initiative aims to significantly reduce operating costs while enhancing profitability for SMEs in the UAE.

In this collaboration between Meydan Free Zone & DGBusiness.com, the entrepreneurs can select from an expansive range of more than 2,500 business activities spanning a variety of sectors, industries, niche markets and select Business ready IT and office Products and Services to set up and grow their business in Dubai. Additionally, the award-winning Meydan Free Zone extends its services beyond the norm for its trade license holders by enabling them to open bank accounts in over 26 local and international banks with a guaranteed IBAN. Being 100% digital, the integrated platform of Meydan Free Zone further supports DGBusiness.com users in securing essential Dubai Customs codes, a prerequisite for companies engaged in import/export operations in Dubai.

Known for its extensive offerings of e-commerce solutions, Meydan Platform provides businesses with an array of growth-enhancing features, including supply chain management, logistics services, and payment gateway integration. With the added convenience, DGBusiness.com strives to enhance the customer journey for SMEs by offering a uniform buying experience while maintaining transparency, compliance, and assurance of the best B2B products and services. The DGBusiness.com platform streamlines the sourcing process for SMEs, allowing them to digitize their procurement seamlessly and without any friction. The online platform also provides features such as new product launches, promotional offers, webinars, training, and dedicated events to engage with registered customers to improve their business efficiency.

Reflecting on this strategic collaboration, Hamed Ahli, Head of Free Zone, stated, "Meydan Free Zone has invariably fostered purposeful partnerships that act as catalysts for advancement, innovation, and success for all those who aspire to Grow from Dubai. Our synergistic partnership with DGBusiness.com is a milestone, establishing a unique model for industry-wide cooperation. This Memorandum of Understanding highlights a momentous stride in our relentless pursuit to uplift SMEs and drive a sustainable economy within the region."

Mr. AS Pillai, Sr. General Manager & Strategic Business Head at DGBusiness.com, said: “Sharaf DG has always strived towards innovation and improving customer experience through the adoption of the latest technologies. Post covid, we witnessed a radical change in customer’s behavior towards digital sourcing. We surveyed our B2B customers and found that more than 60% of SMBs preferred to buy from online platforms. DGBusiness.com is part of our digital transformation journey and represents our commitment to providing ready access to world leading B2B products, services, and solutions. The platform was developed to address the challenges faced by SMBs and provide them with a unified and friction-free platform to source their requirements from top brands and credible sellers at competitive prices with a committed SLA. Under this partnership, we have created an exclusive web page for Meydan customers to maximize their business potential.”

This partnership demonstrates the steadfast commitment of Meydan Free Zone and DGBusiness.com toward empowering regional SMEs. By setting the stage for remarkable business growth, it further reinforces Dubai's role as a thriving epicenter of global commerce.

About DGBusiness.com

DGBusiness.com is a One-Stop Shop for full-stack IT Products, Solutions, and services to enable customer’s business. This online platform is brought to the market by Sharaf DG Business and is designed to address the specific business demands of SMEs in the UAE and GCC region. This B2B marketplace platform connects business buyers (SMEs) with a network of top brands and verified sellers, providing them with a dedicated digital marketplace to source products for all their business requirements.

The platform allows SMEs to place orders and transact business at their convenience. It also facilitates the creation of RFQs (Request for Quotations) for companies seeking special pricing information from competitive sellers. It also offers specific B2B product bundles for Meydan Customers.

Additionally, DGBusiness.com provides benefits such as installation services, after-sales support and converged remote infrastructure management (RIM) support, professional IT services, and professional managed services, as most of the SMEs don’t have an internal IT department.

About Meydan Free Zone

Meydan Free Zone ranks among the world's largest and most advanced Digital Free Zones. With its strategic location 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport, addressed at the luxurious Meydan Hotel, the award-winning 360-degree platform of the free zone empowers entrepreneurs to successfully set up and grow businesses and ease operations through sophisticated strategies and technologies.

Meydan Free Zone is renowned for its Arabian thoroughbred features - from its aesthetic appeal to the efficiency of its services and innovative infrastructure. With a hassle-free setup process, a tax-free environment, and 100% digital secure services accessible from anywhere through the custom-built platform and portal, it's a small wonder that this project is "racing" to success!

As the only 24/7 digital free zone in the UAE, it offers an entirely digitized environment, with all trade licenses and payments made through its secure customer portal. The ecosystem fosters connectivity and dynamism for entrepreneurs and innovators, offering over 2,500 business activities to help entrepreneurs and innovators grow and lead. With Meydan Free Zone's MoFA-approved business licenses accredited by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, businesses can customize their licenses to suit their needs and open a bank account with over 26 local and international banks with a guaranteed IBAN. Also available at the Free Zone are services for obtaining customs codes, with custom clearing and forwarding from Dubai Customs and warehousing facilities from major logistic players. Additionally, Meydan Free Zone members have access to marketplace options where they can sell online at more than 30 local and international e-commerce stores. Moreover, the payment gateway partners of Meydan Free Zone enable businesses to seamlessly accept payments and integrate them across websites, point-of-sale systems, and social media platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram.

In addition to the comprehensive licensing and visa services, Meydan Free Zone goes beyond business support, providing a diverse urban environment for everyday living. The Meydan community includes schools, clinics, restaurants, parks, and recreational facilities such as the Meydan racecourse, golf course, and tennis court. Members can enjoy panoramic workspaces with breathtaking racecourse views within a 5-star hotel.

To empower the global ambitions of businesses, Meydan Free Zone will soon launch additional services and solutions to continue empowering and supporting Meydan Free Zone Partners, Licensed Companies, and entrepreneurs, creating an ecosystem that delivers all types of facilities, products, and services to ensure holistic growth.

