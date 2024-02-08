Cairo – Methanex Egypt announces its participation in Egypt Energy Show 2024 (EGYPES), taking place from 19-21 February, under the theme “Driving Energy Transition, Security, and Decarbonization.” Throughout the show, Methanex will highlight its sustainability strategy, which is deeply aligned with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals 2030, in the presence of Brad Boyd, Methanex Corporation’s Senior Vice President for Corporate Resources, who will be attending EGYPES this year.

This is the company’s second time at EGYPES as exhibitor and participant in key panel discussions. Methanex is also a finalist in the “Talent Program of the Year” Award under the Equality in Energy Conference, in recognition of its Graduate Program. Methanex’s program is designed to enrich the pipeline of talent available to Egypt’s oil & gas and petrochemicals sector - through a three-year intensive training program that offers rich off-the-job and on-the-job experiential learning at the country’s sole methanol production company.

Methanex’s leadership will be participating in strategic discussions and conferences on the sidelines of EGYPES 2024. Brad Boyd will be speaking at the Strategic Conference in the session titled “Technology and innovation – critical enablers of strategic and climate change.” In addition, Mohamed Shindy, Methanex Egypt’s Managing Director, will be joining the panel discussion titled “Building a Low Carbon Downstream Sector” as part of the Sustainability in Energy Conference. Manal El Jesri, Methanex Egypt’s Public Affairs Manager, will be joining the panel discussion titled “Fostering a Culture of Equality and Gender Diversity in the Energy Industry” as part of the Equality in Energy Conference. Methanex will also lead two sessions under the Technical Conference. The first session will cover insights and experience in implementing E-Permits as part of the Process Safety Innovation workshops category while the second will focus on “Alarm rationalization impact on plant reliability and safety” as part of the Operational Excellence (OPEX) category.

Commenting on Methanex’s participation, Mohamed Shindy said: “I am looking forward to reconnecting with industry leaders, colleagues, and friends at EGYPES 2024— the largest oil and gas show in Egypt and the region. This year’s show presents great opportunities for Methanex to share knowledge and vision around the future of methanol and its vital role in advancing global energy transitions and a low-carbon economy. ”

Aligned with EGYPES’ key theme for this year, Methanex exhibition booth will highlight the company’s sustainability strategy, which is aligned with several UN SDGs with a particular focus on protecting the planet, ending extreme poverty, and reducing inequality. The company remains dedicated to sharing its insights, experiences, and vision towards sustainability during the show by showcasing its success stories around embedding Process Safety Management (PSM) within the Egyptian oil, gas, and petrochemical sector, as well as supporting Damietta community’s journey towards embracing sustainable development as a vehicle for the growth through its partnership with the International Labor Organization that started in 2018.

About Methanex Corporation

Methanex is the world’s largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Methanex currently operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago and the United States. Our global operations are supported by an extensive global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and the world’s largest dedicated fleet of methanol ocean tankers.

About the Egyptian Methanex Methanol Production Company:

The Egyptian Methanex Methanol Company S.A.E. is the Egyptian joint venture operation of Methanex Corporation, the global leader in methanol industry supply, distribution, and marketing. Methanex holds a 50% interest in the joint venture, together with the Egyptian government partners: Egyptian Petrochemical Holding Company (ECHEM), which holds 12%; Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), which holds 12%; Egyptian National Gas Company (GASCO), which holds 9% and the Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), which holds 17%.