Building on this international success, the brand continues its global expansion with its latest opening in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in June 2022.

The jewelry house is honored, after more than 10 years of presence in the Kingdom, to open its 3rd boutique and has chosen Al Khayyat Center with its partner Platinum Sands.

Envisaged by Valérie Messika to reflect the Maison’s values, the spacious 70 square meter new boutique combines luxury and modernity with creativity, clean graphic lines, and minimalism. From burnished grey pine and pink champagne metal detailing to marble and bevelled mirrors, the unique combination of materials instantly immerses visitors into the timeless, transgenerational fashion and rock universe at the core of Messika.

The boutique has a private lounge area and is an invitation to re-discover all the Messika iconic collections, from timeless models to the latest creations, such as Move – the signature collection at the heart of the House - My Move, Lucky Move, Lucky Eye, Glam’azone, My Twin and more.

Customers will also be able to discover a selection of bold, imaginative and unique High Jewelry pieces crafted in the Parisian Atelier.

The opening of this boutique marks the 3rd opening in Saudi Arabia and the 12th in the Middle East region.

MESSIKA BOUTIQUE El Khayyat Center, Prince Mohamed Bin Abdulaziz Street (Al Thalia), Jeddah Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Opening days: Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 10:30pm Friday from 5pm to 10:30pm

