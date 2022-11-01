The move follows other popular openings such as McGettigan’s at The Square as part of Merex Investment’s strategy to stay ahead of the shifting F&B landscape by enhancing visitor experiences and offering more dining options

Dubai-UAE: Merex Investment, the owner and operator of City Walk, The Beach and La Mer, has partnered with M Management, the hospitality brand developing people-centric concepts, to expand its portfolio of F&B outlets at The Square in City Walk with the scheduled opening of two award-winning dining concepts, Mythos Urban Greek Eatery and Nola Bijou Bistro & Bar.

Mythos Urban Greek Eatery will be the second branch of Mythos Kouzina and Grill in JLT. Mythos Urban Greek Eatery will offer its well-loved authentic Greek dishes in a contemporary easy-going yet cozy ambiance featuring natural materials, earthy colors and raw and unfinished textures.

The Square at City Walk will also host Nola Bijou Bistro & Bar which draws inspiration from 19th century New Orleans, with the French influence of that time interwoven, a touch of Caribbean energy, and a plenty of southern flair. In keeping with Nola’s blend of notable modern vintage look and feel, the upcoming venue continues to be welcoming with a fun attitude, jazzy vibes where people can just let the good times roll or “laissez les bon temps rouler.”

The partnership is in alignment with the changing F&B landscape to cater to visitor demand for more restaurant options and continually improving experiences for diners.

Shahram Shamsaee, CEO of Merex Investment, said: “As part of our vision to reimagine the way people experience the city, we want to give our visitors plenty of choices when dining out at City Walk. The partnership with M Management aligns with our efforts to contribute towards the Dubai 2040 Master Plan to increase space and tourism activities. The recent introduction of the Michelin Guide to Dubai is a testament to the growing local F&B scene in global context and marks the success Dubai has achieved in developing that sector.

“Along with the recent opening of McGettigans at The Square, Mythos and Nola Eatery will be welcome additions to City Walk as part of our strategy to adapt to Dubai’s shifting F&B landscape that is experiencing experiential growth. We will continue to establish partnerships to support the trajectory of local and global partners through the delivery of holistic, convenient and diverse lifestyle spaces.”

According to data issued by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistical Center (FCSC) of the UAE, F&B trade in the UAE reached over $20 billion in the first nine months of 2021 and the full-service restaurant revenue in the UAE is expected to reach $2.34 billion this year. The F&B industry is rapidly growing and currently contributes 10% of GDP in Dubai with over 20,000 food establishments operating across the city.

M Management’s Founder and Managing Director, Alexander Economides, said: “Due to the phenomenal demand from Mythos and Nola in the popular location in Jumeirah Lakes Tower, the expansion of our restaurant assets into an ideal location such as City Walk was a straightforward decision for us. By expanding our footprint in key areas of Dubai such as City Walk, we are catering to the growing demand that visitors expect in a vastly evolving gastronomic landscape.”

Today City Walk is home to 60+ F&B outlets offering a range of international cuisines for visitors to feast including Peruvian to Spanish, Lebanese, Italian, Chinese, American, French, Indian and much more. The Square is a licensed precinct which is part of City Walk’s plans to expand its F&B portfolio and perfect for family and friends to enjoy the upcoming FIFA World Cup and celebrating the end of year festivities.

Merex Investment has strategically rolled out several initiatives and launches this year to capitalise on the growth of the F&B sector including the opening of Pavilion at the Beach, opposite JBR, which is a 60,000 square feet retail space featuring six licensed restaurants and includes an enclosed and temperature-controlled venue with outdoor terraces and a retractable transparent roof.

City Walk, The Beach and La Mer provides together a wide range of Dubai’s best gastronomy outlets offering plenty of outdoor and indoor spaces, which are perfect for families and friends.

About Merex Investment

Merex Investment is a joint venture between Dubai Holding and Brookfield Asset Management, formed in 2019 with a focus on creating long-term value for Dubai’s residents and business community. The company, valued at approximately AED5 billion (US$1.4 billion), owns and operates a diversified portfolio of retail assets, including The Beach, City Walk, and La Mer, that span over 2 million square feet and host more than 550 retail, leisure, and entertainment tenants.

The asset management firm’s strategic investments and partnerships re-imagine the way people experience the city, re-engineer the way businesses interact with their customers, and re-think the way urban spaces are designed to create clean, sustainable, happy destinations. Merex Investment is firmly established as a partner of choice for local entrepreneurs as well as regional and global businesses.

About Mythos Urban Greek Eatery

About Nola Bijou Bistro & Bar

