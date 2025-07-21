Dubai, UAE – MERED, the international real estate developer redefining lifestyle through architecture, design, and innovation, has launched its Summer Internship Program as part of its Iconic Talents & Iconic Legends initiative. The program offers aspiring professionals practical, project-based experience within one of the fastest-growing real estate markets in the world.

Open to students and recent graduates from disciplines such as architecture, engineering, sales, project management, finance, and government relations, the internship offers a robust, hands-on learning experience. Participants will work alongside MERED’s in-house teams and gain exposure to its network of world-renowned partners, including Pininfarina, Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), Mirage, Sera Group, and more. Interns will gain insight into every stage of high-impact real estate development, from initial concept and design through construction and operations.

This initiative is part of the developer’s broader Iconic Talents & Iconic Legends program, which was launched earlier this year with the signing of internationally celebrated padel athletes, including former World No. 1 Maxi Sánchez, world-ranked duo Alex Arroyo and Edu Alonso, rising star Fran Guerrero, and Barcelona-based professionals Toni Bueno and Marc Quílez. The program also proudly supports rising motorsports talent Ivan Ekelchik, who has competed across key GT4 championships and raced in the highly competitive GT World Challenge Europe.

In parallel, MERED is sponsoring the inaugural Pininfarina Academy Summer School, currently underway. The two-week program brings together 12 international students and young professionals in architecture, interior design, and product design for an immersive educational experience led by the Italian design icon, Pininfarina.

Michael Belton, CEO of MERED, commented, “The UAE is a thriving hub for ambitious talent from around the world, and MERED is proud to support the community through the talent program. This initiative gives young professionals the opportunity to engage directly with a development process that brings together globally renowned partners, forward-thinking design, and a deep understanding of what modern living truly requires. We are committed to cultivating talent that will leave a lasting impact on how people live and connect in this vibrant region.”

The program comes at a time when the UAE real estate sector continues to surge. In the first quarter of 2025, off-plan properties accounted for 69% of all residential transactions, with apartments comprising 76% of that figure, according to Savills. Dubai’s prime residential capital values are expected to rise by 8–10% this year, outpacing global hubs such as London, New York, and Singapore. MERED’s position at the forefront of this dynamic market offers aspiring professionals world-class expertise.

Participants will be based at the company’s headquarters in Dubai Internet City, where design studios, engineering teams, and business units work side by side on flagship projects like ICONIC Residences Design by Pininfarina. The program is structured to ensure that participants engage in decision-making processes and leave with a deeper understanding of what it means to develop real estate of global caliber.

Candidates who are motivated, curious, and ready to contribute to real-world projects are encouraged to apply by sending their profiles to career@mered.ae.

About MERED:

MERED is an international real estate developer pioneering a new era of luxury living. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values and create immersive lifestyle experiences, fusing automotive, yachting, wellness, elite sports, and fashion into high-energy, ultra-luxury communities. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector scout for a revolutionary branded residence concept, to transform urban living and set new benchmarks in the International real estate sector.