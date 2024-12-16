Dubai, UAE – MERED, the reputed international real estate developer, has officially announced SERA Group, a leading name in the Turkish construction industry, appointing them as the general contractor for its flagship project - ICONIC Residences design by Pininfarina - a residential landmark set to redefine luxury living in Dubai Internet City.

SERA Group’s extensive portfolio includes residential developments, hotels, healthcare and educational facilities, and industrial projects. Their residential and hospitality portfolio includes well-known projects such as Address Residences Dubai Opera and Il Primo next to Dubai’s landmark Burj Khalifa, as well as Skyview Tower and Barbaros Reserve Bodrum Residences which is managed by Kempinski.

Michael Belton, Chief Executive Officer at MERED, commented: “With luxury real estate booming in Dubai, SERA Group’s proven expertise in constructing large-scale, high-quality projects makes them the perfect choice to bring our vision for ICONIC Residences design by Pininfarina to life. Their approach to precision, innovation, and attention to detail aligns seamlessly with MERED’s commitment to delivering exceptional residential experiences. Together, we aim to create a landmark that will redefine luxury living and contribute to Dubai’s ever-evolving skyline.”

Over the past year, MERED has secured approvals from key government authorities and broken ground for the ICONIC Residences. With design and contractor procurement nearing completion and main construction slated to begin shortly, it is set to become the tallest in Dubai Internet City at 290meters. The ICONIC Residences design by Pininfarina will feature 310 luxury apartments and world-class amenities, with unit handovers Q3 2027. Residents will enjoy offerings such as spa, restaurants, kid’s club, infinity pool, gym and yoga spaces, retail outlets, and much more.

Ozan Şener, Chief Executive Officer at SERA Group said: “We are excited to collaborate with MERED on this landmark project. Our extensive experience across diverse sectors, combined with our deep-rooted dedication to quality and innovation, positions us perfectly to deliver the ICONIC Residences design by Pininfarina to the highest standards. With its prime location and MERED’s visionary approach, this project is destined to become one of Dubai’s most prestigious addresses.”

In 2024, Dubai’s luxury property market cemented its global leadership, achieving record growth. By November, transactions for properties over AED 15 million reached 2,405, surpassing 2023’s total of 2,354 with a month to spare. Dubai also holds the world’s second-largest pipeline of branded residences, with 17,000 units in operation and 5,000 in development. ICONIC Residences, designed by Pininfarina, meets rising demand for premium, world-class homes. MERED has opened sales at its new show flat in Dubai, near the project site, offering buyers an immersive preview of the upcoming tower's luxury apartments. To explore the ICONIC Tower’s offerings and view the luxurious show flat, visit the MERED office or schedule a tour through their website at https://mered.ae/.

About MERED:

MERED is an international real estate developer that changes peoples’ lifestyles by redefining real estate. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector in promising locations. MERED’s projects transcend mere structures, becoming timeless masterpieces that shape cityscapes and enhance residents' lives with unparalleled quality and services.

About SERA Group

Sera Group, a corporate family company of more than three decades, has harnessed profound engineering knowledge and competence to focus and build structures that leave a mark on the future. We are proud to be among the leading contractors and investors in Turkey, Middle East and East Europe with the airport, tourism, education, health and urban living complexes that redefine standards.