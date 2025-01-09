Dubai, UAE – MERED, the award-winning international real estate developer, has commenced the main construction works phase of its flagship project, ICONIC Residences Design by Pininfarina. The milestone was commemorated with a special ceremony marking the first concrete pour.

ICONIC Residences is set to redefine luxury living with its innovative design, timeless elegance, world-class amenities and advanced engineering solutions. The project, strategically located in Dubai Internet City, will be the tallest building in the area, becoming a landmark on Dubai’s skyline. It offers 310 luxury apartments with direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road and proximity to hotspots like Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour and Emirates Hills.

Michael Belton, CEO of MERED, commented: “The ICONIC Residences are more than just a development, they are a statement of innovation where cutting-edge design meets unparalleled luxury. As we kick off the main construction phase, we’re not just building a project, we’re bringing the most exciting Italian aesthetic and international vision to life. Dubai’s luxury real estate market is growing, with 2025 already surpassing last year’s milestones in property sales, making now the perfect moment to introduce a project like ICONIC Residences Design By Pininfarina. A true masterpiece that will not only elevate the skyline but will also offer residents a lifestyle that redefines luxury and timeless elegance. We’re excited to see this vision become a reality and we can’t wait to watch it transform into something extraordinary.”

Giovanni de Niederhäusern, Vice President of Pininfarina, added: “At Pininfarina, we aim to create timeless designs that seamlessly blend beauty and functionality. By combining innovative materials and traditional craftsmanship, we strive to deliver architectural experiences that inspire and endure. Iconic Residences reflects our commitment to excellence. We are thrilled to witness this project materialize through our successful partnership with Mered and their highly dedicated team.”

The event brought together key project contributors, including Pininfarina, the legendary Italian design firm; SERA Group, a leading international construction firm and appointed general contractor; Mirage, a consultancy specializing in the development and delivery of luxury destinations; and Currie & Brown, experts in construction and cost management consultancy.

With main works now underway, the ICONIC Residences design by Pininfarina is on track for completion in Q3 2027, aligning with Dubai’s continued growth as a global hub for real estate and innovation.

For more updates on ICONIC Residences, visit mered.ae.

About MERED:

MERED is an international real estate developer that changes peoples’ lifestyles by redefining real estate. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector in promising locations. MERED’s projects transcend mere structures, becoming timeless masterpieces that shape cityscapes and enhance residents' lives with unparalleled quality and services.