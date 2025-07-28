London: Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, has finalised its strategic partnership with Airport Service Budapest Zrt. (AS Budapest), following the approval of the Hungarian Competition Authority, creating new opportunities to support more customers and partners.

Under the agreement, AS Budapest will transfer its ground handling and cargo operations to Menzies Aviation, acquiring a minority stake in Menzies Aviation Hungary Kft. and Menzies Aviation Cargo Hungary Kft. The Hungarian ground handling company will now operate under the Menzies’ global brand, which includes operations at more than 300 airports in 65 countries.

AS Budapest’s employees will transfer to Menzies Aviation Hungary Kft., ensuring continuity of service and the integration of local expertise into Menzies’ Budapest operation. The well-established SkyCourt Lounge – the airport’s largest premium lounge – also becomes part of the integrated offering under the Menzies Aviation brand.

Together, the companies will handle more than 2,500 flights and over 12,000 tons of cargo per month at Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport (BUD), supported by a dedicated team of over 1,000 employees. The new partnership will cover all operational areas, including passenger services, baggage handling, cargo logistics, aircraft cleaning, de-icing, aircraft security and airside transport. The agreement marks a significant milestone for Menzies’ BUD operation, creating opportunities to deliver more efficient, high-quality ground handling and cargo services for airline customers. This partnership follows Menzies’ investment in a state-of-the-art facility in BUD’s Cargo City in 2024, which saw a 3,000sqm warehouse expansion, new 1,500sqm manoeuvring area for truck and ground support equipment (GSE) and 300sqm office and social space.

Miguel Gomez Sjunnesson, EVP Europe, Menzies Aviation, said: “Finalising this partnership with AS Budapest is a positive step in expanding our European footprint and enhancing service levels at Budapest Airport. By combining the local knowledge and operational strengths of both AS Budapest and Menzies, we’re uniquely positioned to meet rising demand and deliver first-class services to airlines, passengers and airport partners. 2024 broke all previous records in the airport’s history, signalling robust growth ahead. With 20 million passengers expected by 2030, we’re excited to support Budapest Airport on this growth journey as it reinforces its role as a leading regional hub.”

This partnership reflects Menzies and AS Budapest’s shared commitment to operational excellence, improved service delivery, enhanced sustainability and a seamless travel experience at one of Central Europe’s key aviation hubs.

