The procedure took only 40 minutes and permitted the 56-year-old patient to be safely discharged on the same day of his operation.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, is sharing how a team from Madinat Zayed Hospital (MZH), one of the Al Dhafra Hospitals and a SEHA affiliate, successfully managed the case of a 56-year-old patient with gastroesophageal reflux disease using “LINX”; one of the latest international surgical methods to treat such conditions.

Dr. Mariam Rashid Al Muhairbi, Deputy Executive Medical Director of Al Dhafra Hospitals, explained that Madinat Zayed Hospital’s team of experts performed the surgery of its kind in Abu Dhabi to implant the magnetic ring (Linx). Dr. Al Muharibi commented further on the success of the operation and said: “we are very proud that the Madinat Zayed Hospital team led by Dr. Fadi Al Mahameed, General Surgery Consultant and chair of the surgery department at MZH. The team were able to treat the patient with this novel medical procedure, with the consideration of him having suffered from gastroesophageal reflux disease for an extended period of time and was in great pain and discomfort prior to his “LINX” operation.” She added: “prior to the surgery, the patient was treated with medications that were not of great benefit to him. Our goal is to always prioritize patient needs and to provide them with the safest and most advanced treatment options to improve their overall health and quality of life.”

The “Linx” device, considered as one of the most advanced surgical solutions for treating anti-reflux globally, is made up of a series of titanium beads that are connected to each other to form a ring shape. Surgically, the device is implanted around the lower part of the esophagus and is primarily placed to treat the symptoms of severe acid reflux and relieve patients from their constant pain.

The operation was performed by Dr. Fadi Bassam Al Mahameed, General Surgery Consultant and chair of the Surgery Department at Madinat Zayed Hospital. The day case surgery was performed using laparoscopy, a minimally invasive surgical technique, and the procedure duration took no longer than 40 minutes to complete. Dr. Al Muhairbi commented on how swift the operation was and said: “The patient was admitted in the morning and was discharged from the hospital on the same day of his surgery and was in excellent condition to return home.”

Dr. Al Muhairbi added that MZH houses a group of distinguished medical specialties and has highly qualified and trained experts onboard that ensure the provision of the best services and medical treatments that are in line with international standards. Dr. Al Muhairabi said: “Madinat Zayed Hospital is considered to be the reference hospital for all cities in the Al Dhafra region. It is proud to uphold this position and serve the residents of Madinat Zayed and the residents of its surrounding areas as well with the best healthcare solutions the UAE has to offer.”

Furthermore, Dr. Al Muhairbi also stressed on how the Al Dhafra Hospitals always prioritize serving patient needs through foundational elements in delivering healthcare excellence which includes following SEHA’s internationally renowned standards, employing the best medical talent with extensive expertise who are supported by a solid medical infrastructure and the latest technological advancements and techniques.

Transferred disease cases to MZH include those from Dalma Island, Al Marfa, Liwa, Ghayathi and Al Sila.

