Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Mecomed, the Medical Technology Association in the Middle East and Africa, and MedTech Europe, the European trade association for medical technology industry, today brought together global and regional stakeholders for an exclusive Mecomed & MedTech Europe exchange during WHX Dubai, a global platform for the international MedTech community, under the theme “The Power of MedTech: Driving Innovation Through Collaboration.”

The joint event brought together MedTech leaders, policymakers, industry stakeholders, and associations’ representatives from around the world to discuss the evolving MedTech landscape and its implications for policy, regulation, and innovation, highlighting the importance of collaboration in shaping the future of the MedTech sector and the role of industry associations in serving as an interface between industry and policymakers.

Through a series of panel discussions and leadership dialogues, Mecomed and MedTech Europe facilitated expert exchanges on the future outlook of the MedTech industry, the impact of MDR and IVDR revisions on the MEA region, and the role of artificial intelligence regulations in enabling safe and responsible innovation. Discussions also highlighted how global–regional collaboration and policy engagement can accelerate innovation, safeguard patient safety, and expand access to advanced medical technologies.

“The MedTech sector is at a pivotal moment, and the policies we help shape today will determine how quickly patients can benefit from transformative technologies,” said Rami Rajab, Chief Executive Officer, Mecomed. “Our role is to ensure that collaboration across the MedTech ecosystem translates into tangible impact for patients and healthcare systems across the Middle East and Africa”.

“International collaboration is essential to ensuring that regulatory frameworks enable access to innovation so that medical technologies can reach patients around the world,” said Diana Kanecka, Director of International Affairs, MedTech Europe. “By working closely with regional partners such as Mecomed, we can promote greater alignment, share best practices, and support policies that enable safe, responsible innovation while strengthening patient access to medical technologies.”

As the Middle East and Africa accelerates its digital and technological transformation, with the regional medical devices market projected to reach nearly USD 35 billion by 2032, strengthened engagement between global and regional stakeholders will be critical to ensure that innovation delivers tangible patient impact.

Building on this joint event and ongoing collaboration, Mecomed and MedTech Europe will continue to work together to foster dialogue, knowledge exchange, and capacity building through joint sessions, roundtables, and events supporting policymakers and industry leaders in shaping forward-looking frameworks that enable innovation and improve healthcare outcomes across the region.

About Mecomed

Mecomed is the medical devices, imaging and diagnostics trade association serving as the voice of international MedTech manufacturers and their regional partners across the Middle East & Africa. Learn more: www.mecomed.com

About MedTech Europe

MedTech Europe is the European trade association for the medical technology industry including diagnostics, medical devices and digital health. Our members are national, European and multinational companies as well as a network of national medical technology associations who research, develop, manufacture, distribute and supply health-related technologies, services and solutions.

www.medtecheurope.org