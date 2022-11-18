DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, members of the international business aviation community are gearing up for the most impressive MEBAA Show to date.

From 6-8 December, regional and global players from across the industry will gather at DWC, Dubai Airshow site, for the MEBAA show’s ninth edition, providing a platform for the entire business aviation community to build partnerships and take advantage of the enormous growth predicted for the sector.

Ali Ahmed Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of MEBAA - the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association, commented: “The business aviation industry has seen remarkable growth over the last few years, and this has opened up huge opportunities for innovation. With less than a few weeks to go, the entire community is looking forward to this major event in the business aviation industry that offer the ideal platform to showcase new technologies and solutions, network with industry leaders and tap into the latest trends that are shaping the future of the business aviation. We look forward to welcoming representatives from across the sector and working together to take business aviation to new heights.”

During the MEBAA show Richard Koe, managing director of WINGX Advance GmbH, will be presenting the latest statistics and analysis on the Middle East business aviation market, with a specific focus on the KSA and UAE. Commenting ahead of this he said: “Business aviation demand in the Middle East and North Africa has seen an unprecedented upturn in the last few years. Particularly in the Gulf Region, the rapid policy response to the pandemic enabled an early exit from lockdown and created a haven for tourism during the pandemic in 2021. The region appears to be realising its long-term potential as a global gateway for trade, commerce and tourism between Asia, Africa and Europe, and business aviation is clearly playing its part. At WINGX we have seen a rapid acceleration in business jet connections with Africa, Asia and the CIS region, in addition to the more mature links with European cities. We look forward to discussing these trends at MEBAA in December.”

As the next major event in the global business aviation calendar, the MEBAA Show 2022 will offer a platform to discuss the latest trends and showcase new aircraft and technologies shaping the business aviation industry, including eVTOLs, digitalisation, tokenisation and crypto-based payments. This year’s show will also welcome more than 20 new exhibitors, with Executive Lifestyle, Tahseen, Ecommpay, VOO, Mirai Flights, Liberty Aviation, Prime Trip Support, Flight Consulting Group, AAL AG (Altenrhein Aviation) and AAS AG (Atlas Air Service) set to attend .

Building on the success of previous years, the show’s ninth edition will include brand new features, such as the launch of the BizAv Talks conference. With an agenda packed full of insightful debates and presentations addressed by over 45 industry leaders, each day will focus on a different key theme – ‘Future private jet business models’, ‘Tomorrow’s customer - Next-generation’, and ‘Accelerating business and private aviation with collaboration’.

Speaking ahead of his presentation on day one of the show, ‘The Future of Business Flying’, Frederic Aguettant, Founder and President of Helipass, said: “The MEBAA show is always a great moment in the business aviation calendar, offering the perfect platform to network with members of the community and showcase our innovative solution, that helps operators sell empty seats and make helicopter and jet flying more affordable. We’re delighted to be presenting during the first ever BizAv Talks conference, where we’ll be sharing our vision for the future of business flying, how the use of digital technology is becoming increasingly important and the environmental transformation for helicopters with eVTOL.”

Putting innovation at the forefront, a number of new aircraft will be on display on the immersive show floor. These include the Boeing – 737, Dassault Aviation - FALCON 8X, Bombardier Aerospace - Global 7500, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation - G700, Embraer - Praetor 600 and Phenom 300E and many more.

