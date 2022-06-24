The award-winning digital agency, Chain Reaction, has been selected as the official agency to support with the MDLBEAST’s SEO, CRO and UXUI services. This is an exciting announcement as MDLBEAST, the Saudi music entertainment company, is home to the biggest music festival in the region, returning in 2022 with its second edition of the loudest week in Riyadh. The action-packed event schedule this year will see the second edition of XP Music Futures on November 28-30, the region’s first music conference and the third edition of SOUNDSTORM, their flagship music festival, on December 1-3, of which Chain Reaction will also be the official agency for.

With an exciting edition of events coming ahead, MDLBEAST has already launched a brand-new website and revamped its customer journey which is design to reflect its electrifying brand image. As part of the partnership, the two rapidly growing companies aim to introduce new products that will have MDLBEAST create (sound) waves across the globe in the coming years.

As one of the biggest markets in the region, KSA has always been an important yet challenging door to step into for creative and digital agencies. However, Chain Reaction has been strategically making the most of the recent liberalization and winning a diverse portfolio of clients, including Saudi Research and Media Group “SRMG”, Samsung, Asharq News, Yelo and now MDLBEAST.

Mazen Khamis, Director of Platform, Data & Insights at MDLBEAST believes in being where the consumer is, “We’re on a transformative journey of being engineers behind the growing creative landscape in the Kingdom. Community and culture are at the center of why we exist. Data analysis and innovation is a key driver of our initiatives. It was essential that we find digital partners that have a natural, strong connection to our values and that was found with Chain Reaction.”

Ahmed Romoh, Head of Performance at Chain Reaction shared his excitement to kick-off this partnership, “What excites us the most is that MDLBEAST’s vision towards digital transformation, as well as their passion in utilizing data and technology with every step they take in their digital marketing strategy, aligns very well with our approach, and believes. We are very keen on establishing this partnership towards delivering the best results and transform it into an industry-wide case study in the region.”

MDLBEAST is a music entertainment company rooted in music culture, committed to growing talent, building the regional scene, and advancing the creative economy. Based in Saudi Arabia, MDLBEAST’s aim is to amplify the unseen by investing in talent, production, and content.

Chain Reaction is an award-winning Creative Digital Marketing agency with offices across the region. Led by industry specialists in creative, data, communications & performance marketing, Chain Reaction has been partnering with local, regional, and global brands across multiple sectors since 2010, including DIFC, Burj Khalifa, Emaar Malls, Yum Brands, Adidas, Emaar Entertainment and DAMAC.

About MDLBEAST:

MDLBEAST LLC is a music entertainment company committed to growing talent, building the regional scene, and advancing the creative economy. MDLBEAST was established following the success of its flagship festival, SOUNDSTORM, in 2019.

Through its focus on artists and talent, MDLBEAST is building a talent infrastructure and providing them with opportunities which put them on global stages. Similarly, through owned events and experiences, content, conversation, fashion, and more, MDLBEAST is helping to build a thriving, and economically sustainable music community in and for the region. MDLBEAST operates under its three corporate arms: XP Music Futures, MDLBEAST PRESENTS and MDLBEAST Record Label.

