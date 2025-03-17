Dubai, UAE - The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) launched the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia, as part of its National Reading Month 2025 activities under the theme ‘The UAE Reads’. In partnership with the Federal Youth Authority of the UAE, represented by the Emirates Global Youth Council in Australia, this initiative aims to enhance knowledge dissemination and expand learning opportunities among Emirati and Arab youth abroad, particularly among international students, to strengthen their connection with the UAE community.

The initiative highlights MBRF’s dedication to boosting its global outreach through innovative initiatives and programs that enrich the knowledge ecosystem for young Emiratis and Arabs while strengthening their ties with the Arab intellectual community. The launch of ‘Knowledge Lounge’ in Australia reflects a significant milestone in improving cultural and intellectual discussions among youth globally. It further serves as an ideal platform for knowledge sharing and a catalyst for creativity and innovation on a global level.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, emphasized the importance of this event in creating a global knowledge community driven by creativity. H.E. stated: “The launch of ‘Knowledge Lounge’ in two Australian cities marks a crucial step in MBRF’s mission to promote knowledge and intellectual engagement within communities. We aim to open new avenues for Emirati and Arab youth abroad by providing them with a dynamic platform that brings them together, enhances their knowledge and expertise, and strengthens their connection to their roots. These initiatives empower youth to explore new perspectives and establish knowledge as a fundamental pillar for progress and prosperity.”

H.E. bin Huwaireb said, " At MBRF, we are dedicated to playing an active role in National Reading Month. We are driven by our belief in the transformative power of knowledge in community development. By conducting events that encourage a reading culture and inspire generations to explore and engage in continuous learning, we contribute to realizing the UAE’s vision of becoming a thriving global hub for knowledge and intellectual excellence.”

His Excellency Khalid Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, stated: “The UAE’s wise leadership firmly believes that knowledge is one of the cornerstones for building a highly skilled workforce capable of leading the future and actively contributing to sustainable development. Consequently, fostering a culture of reading remains a national priority, with the UAE implementing an ambitious strategy to integrate reading as a vital part of daily life. This initiative drives progress by cultivating a creative, inspired society that can adapt to a rapidly changing world. At the Federal Youth Authority, we recognize the potential of youth in driving change. Additionally, we are committed to continually providing platforms and opportunities that inspire them to read, explore, and expand their knowledge in ways that seamlessly align with their evolving aspirations and needs.”

H.E. Al Nuaimi added: “Youth play a vital role in supporting national goals through initiatives that create tangible social impact on a global scale. The ‘Knowledge Lounge,’ launched by MBRF in Sydney and Melbourne as part of the UAE’s National Reading Month 2025, represents a significant step in encouraging Emirati youth to engage in intellectual and cultural exchange with the Arab knowledge community. Additionally, it promotes global creative collaborations, reflecting a steadfast commitment to positioning reading as a primary source of innovation and development, while inspiring future generations to succeed in various fields.”

Engagement platform

Noor Al Ali, President of the Emirates Global Youth Council in Australia, said: “Knowledge serves as a fundamental pillar in the development of youth, particularly for those pursuing their education abroad. The council is honored to be part of this initiative, which serves as a vital platform for cross-cultural interaction with diverse global communities. Additionally, it encourages meaningful exchanges of knowledge and expertise between Emirati youth and their Arab and international counterparts, further broadening their horizons across various fields. By fostering a dynamic environment for learning and development, this initiative empowers students to explore new ideas while nurturing creativity and innovative thinking. The opportunity to engage with diverse perspectives significantly enriches their knowledge base, leaving a lasting impact on both their academic and professional journeys.”

The Knowledge Lounge is one of MBRF’s key initiatives dedicated to knowledge sharing. It serves as an ideal platform for organizing expert-led sessions across multiple disciplines, further creating opportunities for knowledge dissemination. Through interactive sessions, it connects readers with authors, personal development coaches, and specialists, encouraging in-depth discussions and the exchange of ideas. The initiative actively promotes reading as an essential daily habit, enabling participants to refine their analytical and critical reading skills while equipping them to engage in intellectual discussions.

Beyond promoting a reading culture, the Knowledge Lounge aims to be a hub for innovative ideas and talent, bringing together young minds to foster creativity and help build knowledge-driven, dialogue-focused communities.

As part of its ongoing efforts, MBRF hosted over 40 engaging knowledge sessions last year under the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ initiative. These sessions covered a wide range of topics and featured renowned figures from the literary and publishing sectors. MBRF also evaluated numerous prominent books in literary and scientific fields.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com